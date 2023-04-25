Spencer Strider ended the Atlanta Braves' four-game losing streak in spectacular style on Monday night as the hosts shut out the Miami Marlins 11-0.

Strider made Braves folklore as the first pitcher in the organization's 148-year history to record at least nine strikeouts in nine consecutive regular-season games.

Strider carried a perfect game into the seventh inning until an error on first baseman Matt Olson allowed Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm to reach base. The prospective no-hitter lost to a one-out single by Miami third baseman Jean Segura with one out in the eighth.

Still, with his grandmother in attendance on her 90th birthday, Strider logged a gem of a game. He went eight innings, striking out 13 batters and allowing just two hits to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Atlanta Braves were in need of a pick-me-up on Monday against the Miami Marlins after the team was swept at home by the Houston Astros over the weekend. Strider provided just that in lowering his ERA to 1.80 on the season.

The Atlanta Braves scored all the runs they needed on a solo home run by catcher Sean Murphy in the bottom of the third inning.

However, the Braves were far from done offensively, scoring two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings and three runs in each of the sixth and eighth innings to level the Miami Marlins by nearly a dozen.

In all, Atlanta hit four home runs on the night as part of a 12-hit blitz against visiting Miami.

Bringing Braves fans particular joy were two home runs by centerfielder Sam Hilliard, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the game to lift his batting average to .333 on the season. Hilliard has been patrolling center while Michael Harris II is on the injured list.

Many fans are clamoring for the team to have Hilliard take over for perma-slumping Marcell Ozuna when Harris returns from the IL.

Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins face each other three more times in division battle this week

Bryan De La Cruz #14 of the Miami Marlins watches as fans attempt to catch a solo homer by Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves

Monday's game improved the National League East-leading Braves to 15-8, three games ahead of 12-11 Miami. The Braves and Marlins meet three more times in the series, facing each other on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 6:40 p.m., with Thursday's series finale slated for 11:20 a.m.

