Atlanta Braves fans disappointed by high-priced extension for veteran pitcher Charlie Morton: "We got finessed it finally happened" "This is pissing me off so bad" 

The Atlanta Braves announced that pitcher Charlie Morton has signed a 20 million dollar contract extension, tying him to the team through 2023. The extension also includes a club option for the 2024 season that the Braves can exercise if Morton lives up to the deal. However, the Braves fanbase does not think that Morton is worth this high-priced extension.

Morton is a two-time All-Star who has gotten better and better as his career has progressed. Given his 15 years of experience in the MLB, many believed that this injury-riddled season would be the final of his career. Instead, he signed another 20 million dollar deal to stay with a contender.

The Atlanta Braves announced this contract extension via Twitter.

Atlanta Braves @Braves The Atlanta #Braves today signed RHP Charlie Morton to a one-year contract worth $20 million for the 2023 season, with a $20 million club option for 2024 that does not include a buyout. The Atlanta #Braves today signed RHP Charlie Morton to a one-year contract worth $20 million for the 2023 season, with a $20 million club option for 2024 that does not include a buyout. https://t.co/BnNgQmcv5q

This deal was not looked upon favorably by the Braves' dedicated fanbase. The Braves have become known for signing their star players to team-friendly deals, such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson. With a deal like this, Charlie Morton is expected to perform like one of the top starting pitchers in the American League.

Ford F-150 @Wsherman04 @Braves @JesseRogersESPN Thought he was gonna retire. Think the Braves finally got themselves a bad deal. @Braves @JesseRogersESPN Thought he was gonna retire. Think the Braves finally got themselves a bad deal.

Some saw this deal as a sign that the Braves are expecting their payroll to increase for the 2023 season. They already have one of the best rosters in the MLB, but with more money they can be even stronger. Perhaps even signing a new star free-agent or retaining a player like Dansby Swanson.

Alex Brumley. @Brumbleberry @Braves Happy he’s staying but surprised by the $$ amount. Would’ve thought they would’ve signed him for like 8-10 mil. @Braves Happy he’s staying but surprised by the $$ amount. Would’ve thought they would’ve signed him for like 8-10 mil.

Contracts like this for players that are at the tail-end of their careers are always going to be controversial. This one was almost universally disagreed with. The Atlanta Braves are going to hope that Charlie Morton can prove everybody wrong.

Henri #BetoforTX @Henri218201 @Braves @JesseRogersESPN I don’t know how I feel about this. Seems like a little to much money. @Braves @JesseRogersESPN I don’t know how I feel about this. Seems like a little to much money.

If Charlie Morton is unable to return to the level he was at before his injury in 2022, this deal will age terribly.

HighOKtane @HighOKtane @Braves 20 mil we could have spent better elsewhere. Charlie isn't the same anymore. @Braves 20 mil we could have spent better elsewhere. Charlie isn't the same anymore.

The Atlanta Braves have one of the top starting pitcher rotations in the MLB, and this deal secured consistency in that group for another year.

The Atlanta Braves front office has been one of the best in the MLB

Winning a World Series championship requires a well-built roster from top to bottom. That is exactly what Alex Anthopoulos and his team did in 2021. They even managed to overcome the loss of Freddie Freeman and come back with another contending team.

This deal may be viewed poorly right now, but even the most pessimistic Braves fans have trust in the front office. This deal can only be truly judged at the end of next season, but it is never smart to bet against the Braves management.

