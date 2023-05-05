Ronald Acuna Jr. has gotten off to an impressive start. He's batting .355/.444/.595 with six home runs on the year. He's been integral in Atlanta's success to start the season.

In Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins, Acuna Jr. fouled a ball right off his knee. He looked to be in immense pain but stayed and finished his at-bat. He left the game soon after.

For people who have never played baseball, it cannot be explained how badly fouling a ball off any part of your body is. It's an unexpected pain that seems to linger for a while.

Acuna Jr. is no stranger to missing time due to injuries, which fans hope isn't the case here. He missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL, which hampered his performance a bit last season.

"Made of glass, this sucks," one fan tweeted.

Fans hope Ronald Acuna Jr. just left the game with some discomfort out of precaution. It would kill the Atlanta Braves if he has to go and miss time on the IL.

Fans can't help but tip their cap to Acuna Jr. for staying in the game and finishing the at-bat. It could not have been easy to finish the at-bat with the way he went down.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been playing out of his mind

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been one of the season's hottest hitters. He leads the league in runs (28), hits (430), doubles (11), stolen bases (14), and total bases (72). The baseball looks like a balloon to him at the plate.

He was just named National League Player of the Month for April. This is the second time he has won such an award. He's the first player to win the award since Austin Riley did in July of last season.

Pitchers couldn't keep Acuna Jr. off the basepaths. He reached base safely in 26 of the 27 games he played in, getting a hit in 20 of those games. There truly was no better player in the league in April.

Hopefully, he didn't do too much damage to his knee in Thursday's game. He's among the most exciting players since the season opened up. The game of baseball is better when Acuna Jr. is healthy. We'll have to watch for any updates from Atlanta's camp.

