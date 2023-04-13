Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters Thursday that he is going to keep putting designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna in the lineup despite the slumping slugger's .083 batting average.

Ozuna, who hit .315 with an .854 OPS in spring training, has just three hits in 35 at-bats since the start of the MLB season. He has two home runs to go with 13 strikeouts.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL Snitker on Ozuna (.083/.195/.250): “He’s just going to have to keep fighting through it. He’s going to get some opportunities, because it’s there right now, especially w/ Travis being down. So, we’ll see...I just hope he’s going to get it going. I saw it this spring in glimpses." Snitker on Ozuna (.083/.195/.250): “He’s just going to have to keep fighting through it. He’s going to get some opportunities, because it’s there right now, especially w/ Travis being down. So, we’ll see...I just hope he’s going to get it going. I saw it this spring in glimpses."

However, Snitker is not ready to give up on the slugger, telling reporters:

"He's just going to have to keep fighting through it. He's going to get some opportunities, because it's there right now, especially with Travis (d'Arnaud) being down. So, we'll see. ... I just hope he's going to get it going. I saw it this spring in glimpses."

However, Marcell Osuna, a .267 career hitter, has not topped .226 in a season since signing a four-year, $65 million deal with the Atlanta Braves following the 2020 season.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL More Snitker on Ozuna: "If he gets it going he can be a force, so we’ll try and keep working him in there and hopefully he does.” More Snitker on Ozuna: "If he gets it going he can be a force, so we’ll try and keep working him in there and hopefully he does.”

In spite of what's going on three years of scant production, Snitker has apparently not lost faith in the hulking 32-year-old Dominican, telling reporters:

"If he gets it going, he can be a force, so we’ll try and keep working him in there and hopefully he does."

While Snitker has not given up, Braves Nation is completely through with Ozuna.

𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 '𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗚' 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗿 @BpurpledoG @DOBrienATL It’s just not gonna happen. Home fans are even turning on him. I wanted it to work but my guess is as hard as it will be it actually be a relief to the organization once they cast him aside @DOBrienATL It’s just not gonna happen. Home fans are even turning on him. I wanted it to work but my guess is as hard as it will be it actually be a relief to the organization once they cast him aside

Luis @levr72 @DOBrienATL But isn't there another person on the team, in AAA or AA who can only hit for him? is that this is Incredible, I don't understand the blessed love... and the blessed Spring training... 🤦 @DOBrienATL But isn't there another person on the team, in AAA or AA who can only hit for him? is that this is Incredible, I don't understand the blessed love... and the blessed Spring training... 🤦 https://t.co/AS29160Wdr

djwgolf @djwgolf @DOBrienATL He needs to go away.. not only are the Braves in actuality eating his contract.. he is hurting the team while doing it.. cut him loose.. give Hilliard a chance.. @DOBrienATL He needs to go away.. not only are the Braves in actuality eating his contract.. he is hurting the team while doing it.. cut him loose.. give Hilliard a chance..

Some Braves fans are suggesting that Ozuna take a trip to nearby Triple-A Gwinnett to sort out his swing in a different Atlanta suburb rather than take the big league club down with him.

michael lundie @havaml @DOBrienATL If he needs at bats to figure his swing out, can’t he go to Gwinnett for a spell? @DOBrienATL If he needs at bats to figure his swing out, can’t he go to Gwinnett for a spell?

Marcell Ozuna initially came to the Atlanta Braves as a free agent, signing a one-year, $18 million contract with the team after two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He logged a National League-leading 18 home runs and 56 RBIs in that pandemic-shortened season, leading the Braves to sign him long term. Ozuna has not approached his 2020 level of production since that 60-game stretch.

For many Braves fans, simply waiting out Ozuna's struggles or sending him to the minor leagues is not enough. They want him off the team. Period.

LeBong James @Incredible_MRD @DOBrienATL The opportunities should be with another team after he passes through waivers and signs a league minimum deal. @DOBrienATL The opportunities should be with another team after he passes through waivers and signs a league minimum deal.

Alan Crosby @alan2478 @DOBrienATL It’s time to release him and eat the money. Getting nothing for the money and occupying a roster spot is just hurting the Braves. They have to spend the money either way. Rather have someone who can hit more then .086 on the roster. @DOBrienATL It’s time to release him and eat the money. Getting nothing for the money and occupying a roster spot is just hurting the Braves. They have to spend the money either way. Rather have someone who can hit more then .086 on the roster.

Atlanta Braves likely stuck with Marcell Ozuna

Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves reacts after getting out.

While some hope the Braves will simply cut loose of Ozuna, he is signed through next season, and it is unlikely that Atlanta will simply eat approximately $32 million still owed to the formerly prominent offensive force. For the record, the team does have an option to retain Ozuna in 2025 as well.

