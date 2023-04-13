Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters Thursday that he is going to keep putting designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna in the lineup despite the slumping slugger's .083 batting average.
Ozuna, who hit .315 with an .854 OPS in spring training, has just three hits in 35 at-bats since the start of the MLB season. He has two home runs to go with 13 strikeouts.
However, Snitker is not ready to give up on the slugger, telling reporters:
"He's just going to have to keep fighting through it. He's going to get some opportunities, because it's there right now, especially with Travis (d'Arnaud) being down. So, we'll see. ... I just hope he's going to get it going. I saw it this spring in glimpses."
However, Marcell Osuna, a .267 career hitter, has not topped .226 in a season since signing a four-year, $65 million deal with the Atlanta Braves following the 2020 season.
In spite of what's going on three years of scant production, Snitker has apparently not lost faith in the hulking 32-year-old Dominican, telling reporters:
"If he gets it going, he can be a force, so we’ll try and keep working him in there and hopefully he does."
While Snitker has not given up, Braves Nation is completely through with Ozuna.
Some Braves fans are suggesting that Ozuna take a trip to nearby Triple-A Gwinnett to sort out his swing in a different Atlanta suburb rather than take the big league club down with him.
Marcell Ozuna initially came to the Atlanta Braves as a free agent, signing a one-year, $18 million contract with the team after two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He logged a National League-leading 18 home runs and 56 RBIs in that pandemic-shortened season, leading the Braves to sign him long term. Ozuna has not approached his 2020 level of production since that 60-game stretch.
For many Braves fans, simply waiting out Ozuna's struggles or sending him to the minor leagues is not enough. They want him off the team. Period.
Atlanta Braves likely stuck with Marcell Ozuna
While some hope the Braves will simply cut loose of Ozuna, he is signed through next season, and it is unlikely that Atlanta will simply eat approximately $32 million still owed to the formerly prominent offensive force. For the record, the team does have an option to retain Ozuna in 2025 as well.