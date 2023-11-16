The MLB All-Star Game is set to return to the city of Atlanta during the 2025 regular season. This will be the first time that the city has hosted the event since 2000 when the stars of baseball met at the home of the Atlanta Braves.

Although this is undoubtedly exciting news for baseball fans in the city of Atlanta, this is not the first time since 2000 that the major urban market was supposed to play host to the MLB All-Star Game.

Now almost infamously at this point, the Braves were scheduled to host the 2021 iteration of the baseball weekend. However, after the Georgia State Legislature passed the controversial Election Integrity Act of 2021, the MLB decided to strip the city of the All-Star Weekend, shifting the festivities to Denver, Colorado.

Many on the political left felt that the passing of the Election Integrity Act had an impact on certain communities. This was something that led both the MLB and MLBPA to reconsider hosting the 2021 All-Star Game in the city of Atlanta. Eventually, the league decided to move the city to a different location, something that many fans have not forgotten.

With the announcement that the Atlanta Braves will be hosting the event in 2025, many of those fans have taken to social media to remind the league that the voting law had not been repealed. Others have taken shots at the MLB, saying that the reason they chose 2025 is because it is after the 2024 federal election.

The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star Game

Now that Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will host the 2025 iteration of All-Star Weekend, it's worth exploring the other confirmed locations of the event. After the 2023 event was held in Seattle, Washington, it will move south to Arlington, Texas.

Things continue to benefit Texas Rangers fans, as not only was the team able to win their first World Series title, but they will also host the All-Star Game for the first time since 1995. This will also be the first major event in the team's new stadium, Globe Life Field.

