Former Atlanta Braves All-Star pitcher Julio Teheran opted out of his minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. The news has many Braves fans thinking it might be time for a reunion.

The 32-year-old Teheran hasn't pitched in MLB since tossing one game with the Detroit Tigers in 2021. He went five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three with an equal number of walks in that lone start for the Tigers.

However, a week later, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He was then transferred to the 60-day IL before being fully shut down for the season.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Julio Teheran opts out of Padres deal Julio Teheran opts out of Padres deal

In 2022, Julio Teheran played independent-league baseball both for the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League, as well as the Tijuana Toros and Monterrey Sultanes of the Mexican League.

On Nov. 27, 2022, he signed a minor-league deal with the Padres and began pitching for Triple-A El Paso. He had opted out once already on May 2 but re-signed with the organization on May 4.

With a second opt-out, Atlanta Braves fans feel like it is time to bring him back to where it all began.

Spencer @spk0027 @JonHeyman Remember when dude was the Braves future ace @JonHeyman Remember when dude was the Braves future ace

Julio Teheran's numbers with El Paso don't exactly catch the eye. In eight games, he went 4-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 40 innings.

However, Atlanta Braves fans think a trip home could rekindle a little bit of that old magic with the National League East leaders. In nine seasons with Atlanta, Teheran went 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA and 1,184 strikeouts in 1,396-1/3 innings.

Jase @Jase_32 @JonHeyman Come back to Atlanta we need some pitching depth @JonHeyman Come back to Atlanta we need some pitching depth

Julio Teheran left the Atlanta Braves as a free agent and signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2020 season. It was a tough season, as he went 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA. He disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 19 that season.

Still, some other teams' fans are also intrigued by the possibility of bringing in the one-time Braves' staff ace.

John Seigle @SeigS_ @JonHeyman Should be on the mound for the Phillies tomorrow. Has to be better than Dylan Covey @JonHeyman Should be on the mound for the Phillies tomorrow. Has to be better than Dylan Covey

Frank Ojeda @UCLADodgerFrank @JonHeyman Dodgers need starters right now. Might as well take a chance. @JonHeyman Dodgers need starters right now. Might as well take a chance.

As far as the Padres go, some fans are hoping to opt out of their deal with the team sitting at 21-26 on the year after going to the NL Championship Series last season.

Julio Teheran had some big seasons with the Atlanta Braves

Julio Teheran #49 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Washington Nationals

Teheran was an All-Star in both 2014 and 2016. He was 14-13 with a 2.89 ERA and a career-high 186 strikeouts in 2014.

As he's on the move once again, it will be interesting to see where he plies his trade as a veteran.

