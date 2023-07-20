Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been an enigma this season. He is having a career year offensively, putting his name in contention to win the National League MVP award.

On Wednesday, in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Acuna Jr. showed off his baseball IQ. In the ninth inning, he found himself on third base with nobody holding him on. So, he took as big of a lead as possible, throwing off Arizona's relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Dbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel walked over to third base because Ronald Acuña was taking a big lead. Acuña then stared him down after scoring on a low pitch pic.twitter.com/Qbe3Acn5hH

Ginkel walked Acuna Jr. back to the bag but later threw a wild pitch that got away from the catcher. This allowed Acuna Jr. to score with ease, although Atlanta lost the game 5-3.

Acuna Jr. was not being held on because Arizona was up three runs. The Diamondbacks focused more on getting an out than cutting down Acuna Jr. at the plate.

"You love to see it" one fan tweeted.

"Oh, that had to hurt" another fan tweeted.

Doc Holliday, DO @docrm10 @JomboyMedia So Acuña successfully got so deep in his head that he lost the ability to pitch.

BRYANT @bryantXIV @JomboyMedia This is what makes sports great.

Atlanta Braves fans love the move from Ronald Acuna Jr. He knew if he got the pitcher's attention, there was a possibility that he could shake his concentration.

Tsunami Papi @goingnuclearrr @JomboyMedia This is why ronald acuña jr is the best player who doesnt pitch in baseball

Dennis @dramos43 @JomboyMedia I’m here for a Dbacks Braves rivalry

DMastermind @DMasterMind7 @JomboyMedia This good for baseball some intensity

Some fans are hoping this turns into something of a rivalry. The Braves and the Diamondbacks are on a tear this season and could square off in the postseason.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves are a force to be reckoned with

Chicago White Sox v Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are having a terrific season this year. They hold a 62-33 record, the best record in the league. They have been bullies in the National League East, taking a 10.5 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has led the charge for the Braves. He is hitting .333/.412/.590 with 23 home runs and a league-leading 44 stolen bases. He also leads the league in runs (85), slugging (.590), OPS (1.002), OPS+ (164), and total bases (223).

It is not just Acuna Jr. playing like his hair is on fire. Most of the roster has seen success this season.

Matt Olson is another player who has stepped it up this season. He is hitting .255/.362/.565 with 30 home runs and 77 RBIs. Olson has a career-high of 39 home runs and should crush that as the second half continues.

The Braves are the real deal, and they will be a tough team to take out in a postseason series.

