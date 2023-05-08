The first-placed Atlanta Braves were dealt a sobering blow when Travis d'Arnaud left their game against the San Diego Padres on April 8.

The 34-year-old sustained a concussion when Padres infielder Rougned Odor slammed into him during a home plate slide.

At the time of his IL assignment, Travis d'Arnaud was hitting .333 with five RBIs. After hitting .268/.319/.432 last season alongside 19 home runs and 60 RBIs, D'Arnaud made the Braves' two-year, $16 million deal well worth it. He also emerged as an evident fan pick to be the team's starting catcher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On May 8, the Atlanta Braves announced that d'Arnaud would be reinstated in the lineup after a very brief rehab assignment with the team's Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Braves.

Atlanta Braves @Braves The #Braves today returned C Travis d’Arnaud from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. The club optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett following yesterday’s game. The #Braves today returned C Travis d’Arnaud from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. The club optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett following yesterday’s game.

"The #Braves today returned C Travis d’Arnaud from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. The club optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett following yesterday’s game." - Atlanta Braves

Fans welcomed the news, and feel as though the return of their catcher, who earned his first career All-Star appearance last season, was a strong indication that 2022 could very well be an even stronger showing from the former first overall draft pick.

The Braves are currently in first place in the NL East, a division that they have dominated for the last half-decade. They currently stand seven full games ahead of the New York Mets, who are in second place.

les vegetables @jivemule @Braves Travis with a little "d", back in the building ladies @Braves Travis with a little "d", back in the building ladies

A native of Long Beach, California, Travis d'Arnaud was drafted 37th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies. With his contract up in 2024, d'Arnaud will undoubtedly be keen to get back as soon as possible to prove to his team that keeping him around will be well worth it.

Claudette Mckeown @mckeown_m71722 @Braves @Braves OnBally So happy to see Travis D,nard returning! Good catcher and contributes to the game ! @Braves @BravesOnBally So happy to see Travis D,nard returning! Good catcher and contributes to the game !

Catcher Chadwick Tromp was covering in the catcher role for the Braves in d'Arnaud's absence. The Aruban struggled at the plate, hitting just .125 over 16 at-bats before being optioned back down to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Travis d'Arnaud is another piece of the Braves' world-beating composition

Between Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr., and many others, the Atlanta Braves look poised to be one of the hardest teams to beat. With Travis d'Arnaud, the Braves will see the return of a consistent, veteran catcher who knows how to call games and hit in the clutch. All said, Braves fans are quite right to be buzzing at news that this strong tenet of their team will be back on the squad very soon.

Poll : 0 votes