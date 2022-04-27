Atlanta Braves left-fielder Eddie Rosario will have a laser procedure on his left eye on Thursday, may miss up to a month of action

The Atlanta Braves might be missing a key player for an extended time. On Thursday, veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario of the Atlanta Braves will have laser surgery on his right eye to cure impaired vision and edema. On Monday, he was attended by a retinal expert. The duration of Rosario's absence is unknown, although it might last eight to twelve weeks.

Eddie Rosario went from being a hero for the Braves in 2021 to a severe letdown in 2022. He was an essential element of the Braves' new outfield and one of the signings that helped the Braves win its first title since 1995. In 16 playoff games, Rosario hit .383/.456/.617 with three home runs and 11 RBIs, earning him the National League Championship Series MVP award.

This season, though, he has been a complete catastrophe. In 49 plate appearances, he had only three hits, with a double serving as his only extra-base hit. Even though he had drawn five walks and been struck out only 10 times, he has not been the same performer he was in Atlanta the previous season. The Braves now have an explanation for why Eddie Rosario's performance has deteriorated.

The Braves expected the NLCS MVP to start the year with success when they signed him to a two-year deal with a club option for 2024. While this is a minor setback, he should be able to return quickly and return to the player that has captivated Braves fans around the country. The laser treatment will minimize swelling and clouded vision in Eddie Rosario's right eye, allowing him to see the ball clearly and reclaim control of his bat.

Who will replace Eddie Roasario of Atlanta Braves?

Atlanta Braves Photo Day- Ronald Acuna Jr.

Eddie Rosario's absence will coincide with the anticipated return of Ronald Acuña Jr., the Braves outfielder who tore his ACL in July 2021. Once Acuna completes his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, he will return to major league action in May.

