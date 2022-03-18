Atlanta Braves offer contractual respite to injury-struck All-Star pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have taken another step toward defending their World Series title. On Thursday afternoon, the team announced they have come to an agreement with ace Mike Soroka for a one-year contract at $2.8 million. The deal allows the pitcher to avoid heading to arbitration with the Braves.

Soroka asserted himself as young ace of Atlanta Braves after dominant 2019 season

He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year award behind New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and sixth in the National League Cy Young Award with a league-leading home run rate of 0.7. Following the 2020 season, Soroka became the youngest Brave in history to start on Opening Day.

The success was short-lived, however, as Soroka ended his season early with a torn Achilles tendon. While rehabbing the injury in 2021, Soroka had a setback and needed a second surgery. After rehabbing the second surgery, Soroka's string of bad luck continued as he retore the Achilles, ending his 2021 season by watching the Atlanta Braves win the World Series without him.

The 2021 MLB season will be pivotal in terms of getting Soroka's career back on track and reestablishing his value with the Atlanta Braves. He is in good spirits as he rehabs with fellow starting pitcher Charlie Morton. He promises to return to the mound with an edge. If he can recreate the results and dominance he showcased in 2019 for only $2.8 million, he would be one of the greatest values in the league.

#Braves pitcher Mike Soroka says he’s targeting a ‘late June, early July’ return. Said they’d always talked about it taking a year from surgery date to return. Feels great, running with trainers, will begin long toss in next few weeks. - @ Justin Felder

The Atlanta Braves have a lot to compete with heading into the 2022 season. The New York Mets have retooled and spent a small fortune to upgrade their roster on both the offensive and defensive front with acquisitions such as Max Scherzer and Eduardo Escobar. The Philadelphia Philles added Kyle Schwarber and Jeurys Familia to upgrade their playoff-contending roster.

If Morton and Soroka can return and provide the Braves solid starting pitching, they will complement a strong offense that features rehabbing Ronald Acuna Jr. and new Brave Matt Olson. The Braves may find themselves in the hunt for a second straight World Series title.

