Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. names his top 5 MLB players, Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge make the list 

Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., in a conversation with Complex Sports and MLB, revealed his top five MLB players and the list has some serious power hitters on it.

Acuna's top five players were as follows:

Shohei Ohtani Fernando Tatis Jr. Juan Soto Aaron Judge Julio Rodríguez

Further on, he was asked to name five players with the most swag, to which he said:

Julio Rodriguez Fernando Tatis Jr. Javier Baez Jazz Chishom Jr. Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna also spoke about the style with which the young generation presents them on the field. He said it is attracting more fans and feels it was a touch that baseball needed:

"I think the style comes growing from one self. I feel like the way we play is also part of our culture," Acuna said.

"I think it's more fun. I thin it attracts more fans, the game has more emotion, so that more people can watch it more regularly. I think I'm part of this generation coming up and I think we have implanted that touch that baseball needed. That's the style that comes out, that's how I play."

Ronald Acuna Jr. chasing World Series dream

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021 but due to injury Ronald Acuna Jr. was left out, and ever since, the Braves' leadoff hitter has been chasing the World Series:

"I will not stop working until that dream is fulfilled. I have to make it so. And I believe that I will," Acuna said.

Ronald Acuna Jr. had a historic season last year, becoming the first player to put up 40-70 (41 home runs and 73 steals). On top of a batting average of .337, the Braves slugger won his first MVP honors.

The Braves were the best team in the 2023 regular season but fell short in the NLDS clash against divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, this time around, the Braves have mostly retained their core and will look to repeat their form from the 2023 regular season when they kick off their season against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Opening Day on Thursday.

