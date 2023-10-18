After delivering one of the best offensive seasons in recent years, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves had a disappointing and abrupt ending to the 2023 campaign. It appeared that Atlanta was set to secure its second World Series title in the last five years, but things did not play out that way, falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

Even though the Atlanta Braves finished the 2023 regular season with the best record in the MLB, their abrupt exit from the postseason means they must reassess their current roster. Although Ronald Acuna will likely win his first MVP award, the loss is something he vows to avenge next season.

The Venezuelan posted an all-caps message on X (formerly Twitter), thanking his coaches and teammates. He hailed the Braves fans as the best in the world and thanked them for bringing the same energy every day. Acuna added that he won't forget the 2023 season and said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Next year, it will end different."

Expand Tweet

After finishing the season with a league-leading 104-58 record, the Atlanta Braves were the betting favorites to win the World Series throughout the regular season. However, when it came to squaring off against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper bested them for the second consecutive season.

A look at Ronald Acuna Jr.'s incredible 2023 campaign

Although the ending to their year was not what Ronald Acuna and the Atlanta Braves had hoped for, there is no denying how magnificent the superstar outfielder performed all season long.

The 25-year-old from La Guaira, Venezuela, put together one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent memory. A four-time All-Star, Acuna had the best season of his young MLB career, becoming the first player in history to record 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single season.

This incredible, record-breaking season, not to mention the success that the Atlanta Braves enjoyed, should help him secure the first MVP award of his career. If he comes into next year with the motivation of living up to his social media vow, the MLB might be in trouble.