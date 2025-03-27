  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Game player stats and box scores for March 27

Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Game player stats and box scores for March 27

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 27, 2025 21:52 GMT
Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty

The Atlanta Braves started their 2025 season on the road at Petco Park as they took on the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale took the mound for the away team while Michael King set his foot on the mound for the Padres.

Ad

In the top of the first inning, Ozzie Albies hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Jurickson Profar to score for the first run of the game. The Padres quickly responded when Jackson Merrill singled to center, driving in Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. to put San Diego ahead 2-1.

The Braves regained the lead in the top of the third with a two-run homer by Ozzie Albies, a 422-foot shot to deep right that brought home Marcell Ozuna, making it 3-2 Atlanta. San Diego answered in the bottom of the third when Merrill grounded out, but managed to bring Machado home and tie the game at 3-3.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Braves continued their offensive surge in the top of the 4th, with Austin Riley launching a 421-foot homer to deep left center, giving Atlanta a 4-3 lead.

Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Box Score

1st2nd3rd4th5th6th7th8th9thrhe
Atlanta Braves1021-----470
San Diego Padres201------350
Ad

Atlanta Braves Player Stats

BattingABRHRBIHRSBBBKLOBAVG
Jurickson ProfarLF311000011.333
Austin Riley3B311110011.333
Matt Olson1B201000100.500
Marcell OzunaDH1110002001.000
Ozzie Albies2B311310004.333
Michael Harris IICF201000002.500
Drake BaldwinC100000110.000
Orlando ArciaSS201000012.500
Jarred KelenicRF200000001.000
Totals19474204411
Ad

San Diego Padres Player Stats

BattingABRHRBIHRSBBBKLOBAVG
Fernando Tatis Jr.RF211001011.500
Luis Arraez1B200000001.000
Manny Machado3B1210011001.000
Xander BogaertsSS201000002.500
Jackson MerrillCF201300001.500
Yuli GurrielDH200000012.000
Jake Cronenworth2B200000010.000
Brandon LockridgeLF200000010.000
•Elias DíazC1010000001.000
Totals1635302147

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी