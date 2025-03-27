Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Game player stats and box scores for March 27

The Atlanta Braves started their 2025 season on the road at Petco Park as they took on the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale took the mound for the away team while Michael King set his foot on the mound for the Padres.
In the top of the first inning, Ozzie Albies hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Jurickson Profar to score for the first run of the game. The Padres quickly responded when Jackson Merrill singled to center, driving in Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. to put San Diego ahead 2-1.
The Braves regained the lead in the top of the third with a two-run homer by Ozzie Albies, a 422-foot shot to deep right that brought home Marcell Ozuna, making it 3-2 Atlanta. San Diego answered in the bottom of the third when Merrill grounded out, but managed to bring Machado home and tie the game at 3-3.
The Braves continued their offensive surge in the top of the 4th, with Austin Riley launching a 421-foot homer to deep left center, giving Atlanta a 4-3 lead.