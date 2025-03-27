Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Game player stats and box scores for March 27

The Atlanta Braves started their 2025 season on the road at Petco Park as they took on the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale took the mound for the away team while Michael King set his foot on the mound for the Padres.

In the top of the first inning, Ozzie Albies hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Jurickson Profar to score for the first run of the game. The Padres quickly responded when Jackson Merrill singled to center, driving in Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. to put San Diego ahead 2-1.

The Braves regained the lead in the top of the third with a two-run homer by Ozzie Albies, a 422-foot shot to deep right that brought home Marcell Ozuna, making it 3-2 Atlanta. San Diego answered in the bottom of the third when Merrill grounded out, but managed to bring Machado home and tie the game at 3-3.

The Braves continued their offensive surge in the top of the 4th, with Austin Riley launching a 421-foot homer to deep left center, giving Atlanta a 4-3 lead.

Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres: Box Score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th r h e Atlanta Braves 1 0 2 1 - - - - - 4 7 0 San Diego Padres 2 0 1 - - - - - - 3 5 0

Atlanta Braves Player Stats

Batting AB R H RBI HR SB BB K LOB AVG Jurickson Profar LF 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Austin Riley 3B 3 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 .333 Matt Olson 1B 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 .500 Marcell Ozuna DH 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 1.000 Ozzie Albies 2B 3 1 1 3 1 0 0 0 4 .333 Michael Harris II CF 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .500 Drake Baldwin C 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000 Orlando Arcia SS 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 .500 Jarred Kelenic RF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 19 4 7 4 2 0 4 4 11

San Diego Padres Player Stats

Batting AB R H RBI HR SB BB K LOB AVG Fernando Tatis Jr. RF 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 .500 Luis Arraez 1B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Manny Machado 3B 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1.000 Xander Bogaerts SS 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .500 Jackson Merrill CF 2 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Yuli Gurriel DH 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Jake Cronenworth 2B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Brandon Lockridge LF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 •Elias Díaz C 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 16 3 5 3 0 2 1 4 7

