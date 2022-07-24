Atlanta Braves World Series champion Dwight Smith passes away at 58

On Friday, former baseball outfielder and Atlanta Braves World Series champion Dwight Smith left for his heavenly abode at just 58. Dwight died of congestive heart and lung failure.

Smith made his Major League Baseball debut in 1989 after being chosen by the Chicago Cubs in the 1984 June draft. In 1994, the California Angels roped in Smith for a one-year contract. On June 15, 1994, the Angels sent Dwight to the Baltimore Orioles.

Smith joined the Atlanta Braves for $250,000 per year and assisted the MLB franchise in defeating the Cleveland Indians in the 1995 World Series. He re-signed with the Braves in 1996 for the following MLB season, with an annual salary of $350,000.

Larry Hawley @HawleySports Sad news today as former Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith has died at the age of 58, per a news release from the Braves. The 1989 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up to teammate Jerome Walton, he helped the Cubs to an NL East title that year & played in Chicago through 1993. @WGNNews

Dwight's untimely demise has sent shockwaves throughout the MLB world.

From Atlanta Braves to Chicago cubs, MLB teams paid their condolences toward Dwight Smith

Dwight Smith during his tenure in Atlanta Braves

MLB teams sent their condolences to Smith and his family.

The Atlanta Braves tweeted,

"The Atlanta Braves tweeted, 'We are saddened by the passing of earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series Championship team. A 1989 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, Dwight enjoyed an eight-year major league career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and the Braves.

'Dwight was a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son Dwight Jr.'"

The Chicago Cubs, with whom Dwight debuted in MLB, tweeted:

"We are saddened to learn of the death of Dwight Smith and send our condolences."

Chicago Cubs @Cubs We are saddened to learn of the death of Dwight Smith and send our condolences.



Selected by the Cubs in the 1984 June Draft, Smith roamed the outfield for five seasons with Chicago, helping the 1989 club reach the postseason and finishing 2nd in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Dwight's son, Dwight Jr., is maintaining his father's legacy by playing as a baseball outfielder for the Atlantic League. He has previously played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

