Atlanta Weather Update: Tarp goes back on at Truist Park, delay likely for Braves-Mets matchup

The Atlanta Braves are supposed to wrap up their four-game set with the New York Mets today, but the weather might have other plans. The tarp is already on the field as of noon EST, and a delay is on its way. The game last night was postponed due to inclement weather, and they're going to have trouble getting this one in, too.

Kris Willis reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Looks like the tarp is on the field at Truist Park. May be looking at a delay this afternoon."

The starters for today's Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets did not take the field 30 minutes before the game, so they're likely going to have a pretty long delay. There has been no current update on the start time of the game via either the Braves or Mets, but the 12:20 start time is about to pass without players.

Mark Bowman, another Braves reporter, said on X:

"The starting pitchers haven't taken the field yet. Looks like the start of today's game will be delayed."

Rain has terrorized baseball lately. A few games had already been postponed today, and the Braves lost a game last night to weather. Rain has been all up and down the East Coast, and there's no telling if or when these two rivals can get back on the field.

Braves will try to continue nice start amid weather issues

If they are able to get the game in at all, the Braves will try to continue their solid start to the season. Through 10 games so far, they're a very nice 7-3. That .700 win percentage won't hold over a season, but it's a very good start.

The Braves and Mets lost one game to weather last night

They are also trying to wrap up a series win over the New York Mets. They split the first two games of the series, both games being decided by a single run. Once this series concludes, unless it already has, the Braves will get to take on another rival: the Miami Marlins.

