Ichiro Suzuki is a legend both on and off the field. He was a huge inspiration as countless young baseball players mimicked how he would pull up his sleeve before every at-bat. He was a larger-than-life player over his 19-year career in the MLB.

He had a massive personality to him. He was always seen with a huge smile on his face, joking around with his fellow teammates. In an interview early in Ichiro Suzuki's career, he was asked what his favorite American expression was. His answer ended up sticking with him long after his playing career ended.

"August in Kansas City is hotter than two rats in a f****ng wool sock," Ichiro Suzuki said.

Using Ichiro's birthday as an excuse to post the greatest interview moment of all time

His answer might have shocked some people as that isn't the most popular American expression. It was a hilarious response nonetheless, leaving Bob Costas almost speechless.

Suzuki played 28 years of professional baseball. He spent the first nine years in the Nippon Professional Baseball League with the Orix Blue Waves. He made his way over to the MLB in 2001.

He spent 12 years in the MLB with the Seattle Mariners. He also spent three seasons with both the New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins before heading back to Seattle to end his career.

Ichiro Suzuki accomplished a lot during his time in the MLB. He made his presence felt in the league by winning AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP in 2001. He also holds the record for most hits in a single season at 262.

OTD in 2004, Ichiro broke George Sisler's 84-year record for most hits in a season.



He would end with 262 hits that season, a mark that might never be bested.

Suzuki was a ten-time All-Star and a ten-time Gold Glove Award winner, doing this consecutively from 2001-2010. He was a two-time AL batting champion alongside winning three Silver Slugger Awards. In 2011, he broke Seattle's all-time hits record.

Ichiro Suzuki was one of Seattle's all-time greats

Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners - Ichiro Day

Ichiro Suzuki was a tremendous talent. He finished his career with a batting average of .311. Although the team didn't have much success during his time there, he made baseball fun again in Seattle.

The Mariners thanked Ichiro for all of his hard work and dedication by inducting him into the Mariners Hall of Fame in August. He was the first player added since 2015. He joined an exclusive list of Seattle legends that includes Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr.

With all of his accolades, he is sure to be an MLB Hall of Famer when he is eligible in 2025.

