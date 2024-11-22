Austin Hays Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for outfielder after being non-tendered by Phillies

On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have non-tendered veteran outfielder Austin Hays. The decision could spell the end of the line for Hays with the Phillies, as the outfielder is now an unrestricted free agent.

While he could re-sign with Philadelphia, after a disappointing stretch with the club following his trade deadline move, it might be the end of the road.

Even though Hays was rather underwhelming for the Philadelphia Phillies, he should draw plenty of interest across the MLB now that he is a free agent. A former All-Star, Hays has been a solid on-base source throughout his major league career.

Despite having a bit of a down year last season, Hays is a proven hitter in the MLB, something that should tempt clubs across the league. At only 29 years old, Hays should have plenty of seasons ahead of him as a big-league outfielder. Based on his previous success, things could get interesting for Austin Hays this offseason.

3 potential landing spots for Austin Hays now that he is a free agent

#1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be one of the teams to keep an eye on this offseason. Even after winning the World Series this season, the club is poised to defend their title for years to come. In order to accomplish this goal, the Dodgers are going to need to shore up the roster around their biggest stars.

On of those areas will be in the outfield. Enter Austin Hays, whose above-average abilities at the plate could play a crucial role for the Dodgers as they look to defend their crown.

It remains to be seen what kind of contract Hays will be looking for. He may be willing to take a pay cut in order to land with the defending champions.

#2 - San Francisco Giants

Another club that will be looking to bolster their outfield are the San Francisco Giants. With veterans Michael Conforto and Mark Canha becoming unrestricted free agents, there is an opening for Hays to perform for the Giants.

The club announced that they are looking to decrease their payroll, so landing an effective player with an affordable deal could be tempting for the San Francisco front office.

#3 - Tampa Bay Rays

Austin Hays and the Tampa Bay Rays might be a match made in heaven. An affordable outfielder who gets on base, what could be more Tampa Bay?

In recent years, the Rays have been able to secure veterans on affordable deals who specialize in getting on base such as Amed Rosario. Hays could be the next one to do the same.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Rays, as they not only have had to deal with a hurricane-damaged stadium but have also been uncharacteristically linked to Juan Soto. It would be unsurprising to see them talk to Hays on a deal.

