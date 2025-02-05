Austin Hays makes feelings clear about Terry Francona after $5,000,000 Reds move

The 2023 All-Star outfielder Austin Hays signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $5 million, deal on Thursday. Last year, he played just 22 games for the Phillies, slashing .256/.275/.397 with two home runs, six RBI and two stolen bases, due to a kidney infection.

Austin Hays will hope to do well in his new deal with the Reds, where he joins manager Terry Francona. During Tuesday's appearance on MLB Network Radio, the outfielder shared his feelings and excitement to play under Francona.

"He called me right away," Hays said. "He's texted me a couple of times to check in, and he's just got a lot of energy. You know, he sounds exactly like I would have thought he would. I'm really excited to play for him. I've heard nothing but good things. A lot of the coaches, clubbies—just everybody that I've crossed paths with—have congratulated me on joining the Reds and said, 'Man, you're really going to love playing for this guy.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's such a great person.' So, not just from players, but from everybody in the game, they've all said that. He just has a great reputation, and I'm looking forward to getting to know him during camp this year."

Expand Tweet

Francona joins the Reds after taking a year off from managing in 2024. After a decade long experience managing the Cleveland Guardians, the 65-year old decided to step down. The three-time AL Manager of the Year has a managerial record of 1,950-1,672.

Reason for delay in Austin Hays contract finalization

When the Reds and Austin Hays agreed a one-year deal that includes incentives up to $1 million as well, the organization wanted to make sure that everything was alright with the outfielder, as he had a kidney infection.

The deal that was agreed upon on Tuesday got delayed as the Reds checked up on the results from Hays' physical. While talking to the media, Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall shared the reason for the delay.

"We went through an extensive physical to make sure he was going to be healthy," Krall said.

"What he went through last year, just talking to him today, must have been a really tough thing. But the guy was an All-Star two years ago, and he’s got a chance to be a solid everyday outfielder. We’re just hoping he can get back to that form and contribute to this lineup.”

Austin Hays is just one year removed from the All-Star season in 2023. There's a good chance that he recovers his old form and be productive for the Reds in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback