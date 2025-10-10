  • home icon
  Austin Hedges' girlfriend Lexi Dickinson takes sylish mirror selfie in sports bra and high-waisted leggings from Pilates studio

Austin Hedges' girlfriend Lexi Dickinson takes sylish mirror selfie in sports bra and high-waisted leggings from Pilates studio

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 10, 2025 23:12 GMT
Austin Hedges with his girlfriend, Lexi Dickinson (Images from - Instagram.com/@lexidickinson21)
Austin Hedges with his girlfriend, Lexi Dickinson (Images from - Instagram.com/@lexidickinson21)

Having won the 2023 World Series with the Texas Rangers, catcher Austin Hedges has since moved to the the Cleveland Guardians, where he has established himself as an important player.

As a professional athlete that is on the field pretty much every day for months on end, naturally, Hedges keeps a meticulous check on his fitness levels. It appears his girlfriend, Lexi Dickinson, also shares a similar mindset.

On Friday, Dickinson took to Instagram to share a selfie to her story, seemingly in the midst of a workout at a pilates studio, while sporting a brown sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings.

Screenshot of Lexi Dickinson&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@lexidickinson21 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Lexi Dickinson's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@lexidickinson21 IG Stories)

Not much is known about when and how Austin and Lexi first crossed paths, as the couple have preferred to keep those details private. They first made their relationship "Instagram official" earlier this year, in April.

Lexi Dickinson joined Austin Hedges on the field to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians' historic division win in late September

Having comfortably won the AL Central en route to the ALCS in 2024, the Cleveland Guardians were expected to continue dominating in 2025.

However, the stunning early-season performances of the Detroit Tigers, combined with their own struggles for consistency, meant that the first half did not go as the Guardians would have hoped.

Heading into the final few months of the regular season, it looked for all the world that the Tigers were going to waltz their way to the end of the regular season, while even a postseason spot for looked unlikely for the Guardians.

Suddenly, the Tigers went through a turbulent few weeks, and the Guardians suddenly picked up the pace. Fifteen and a half games behind the Tigers at their lowest point, Cleveland rapidly made up the ground and went on to complete the biggest division comeback in big league history, as they won the AL Central for a second season in a row.

As Austin Hedges celebrated the historic feat at Progressive Field on the final day of the regular season, the catcher's girlfriend, Lexi Dickinson, also joined him on the diamond to celebrate. She later posted a series of snaps from the joyous day to Instagram.

"October baseball ❤️‍🔥⚾️" Lexi Dickinson captioned her post

Unfortunately for Austin Hedges and company, the Tigers managed to get their revenge in the playoffs, beating the Guardians 2-1 in the wild-card series.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
