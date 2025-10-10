Tigers vs. Mariners: Game 5 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 10, 2025 | ALDS Series

This winner-take-all pits Detroit’s ace Tarik Skubal, the team’s most reliable postseason arm, against Seattle’s Game-5 call, George Kirby, who the Mariners tabbed for the do-or-die start.

Skubal gives the Tigers their clearest path to victory: length, elite strikeout ability, and a track record of limiting damage in the playoffs.

Seattle counters with a home park advantage and a lineup paced by Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh; the matchup will come down to who controls the middle innings and which bullpen can absorb the highest-leverage frames.

Starting Pitchers

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers

Skubal has been dominant in 2025 and in this postseason: he finished the year with ace-level peripherals, 13–6, 2.21 ERA, 241 strikeouts, 0.89 WHIP, and has been strong in his playoff starts with a 1.84 ERA through his first two ALDS appearances.

He lives up in the zone with a heavy fastball and a high-spin breaking ball that produces whiffs; when Skubal is locked in, he can shut the Mariners down for six-plus innings and force Seattle into matchup-heavy bullpen work.

George Kirby - Seattle Mariners

Kirby is a command-first righty whom the Mariners are trusting in a high-leverage spot after a solid regular season with 10–8, 4.21 ERA, 137 Ks, and a quality playoff outing, 5.0 IP, 8 K in one appearance.

He won’t overpower hitters like Skubal does, but Kirby’s ability to sequence and limit hard contact gives Seattle a viable route to keep the game close if he avoids the long inning.

Hot Hitters

Detroit Tigers

Javier Baez - came alive in Game 4 with a huge, multi-RBI night; his hands and swing decisions swing innings for Detroit.

Riley Greene - the big homer in Game 4 showed he can break through; Greene’s power is the biggest clean-up threat.

Spencer Torkelson - the run-producer in the middle of the order; if he’s seeing strikes, Detroit will threaten to score in bunches.

Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodriguez - the engine of Seattle’s offense; his extra-base ability and clutch RBI history this postseason make him the matchup to stop.

Cal Raleigh - a massive power threat from the catcher spot; Raleigh’s homers change close games with one swing.

Randy Arozarena - his combination of speed, clutch hitting, and aggressive baserunning gives the Mariners an X-factor presence in elimination games.

Injury Report

Seattle Mariners:

Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee)

Bryan Woo: Out (pectoral)

Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (knee)

Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (Achilles)

Detroit Tigers:

Sawyer Gipson-Long: Out (neck)

Matt Vierling: Out (oblique)

Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip)

Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip)

Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current odds

Run Line: Tigers −1.5 (+143) / Mariners +1.5 (−175)

Total: Over 6 (−101) / Under 6 (−120)

Moneyline: Tigers −138 / Mariners +113

Best Bets & Predictions

Tigers Moneyline (−138) Under 6 (−120) Mariners +1.5 (−175)

Final score prediction: Tigers 3, Mariners 2

