  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Tigers vs. Mariners: Game 5 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 10, 2025 | ALDS Series

Tigers vs. Mariners: Game 5 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 10, 2025 | ALDS Series

By Shubham Soni
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:42 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Tigers vs. Mariners: Game 5 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 10, 2025 | ALDS Series - Source: Imagn

This winner-take-all pits Detroit’s ace Tarik Skubal, the team’s most reliable postseason arm, against Seattle’s Game-5 call, George Kirby, who the Mariners tabbed for the do-or-die start.

Ad

Skubal gives the Tigers their clearest path to victory: length, elite strikeout ability, and a track record of limiting damage in the playoffs.

Seattle counters with a home park advantage and a lineup paced by Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh; the matchup will come down to who controls the middle innings and which bullpen can absorb the highest-leverage frames.

Starting Pitchers

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers

Skubal has been dominant in 2025 and in this postseason: he finished the year with ace-level peripherals, 13–6, 2.21 ERA, 241 strikeouts, 0.89 WHIP, and has been strong in his playoff starts with a 1.84 ERA through his first two ALDS appearances.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He lives up in the zone with a heavy fastball and a high-spin breaking ball that produces whiffs; when Skubal is locked in, he can shut the Mariners down for six-plus innings and force Seattle into matchup-heavy bullpen work.

George Kirby - Seattle Mariners

Kirby is a command-first righty whom the Mariners are trusting in a high-leverage spot after a solid regular season with 10–8, 4.21 ERA, 137 Ks, and a quality playoff outing, 5.0 IP, 8 K in one appearance.

Ad

He won’t overpower hitters like Skubal does, but Kirby’s ability to sequence and limit hard contact gives Seattle a viable route to keep the game close if he avoids the long inning.

Hot Hitters

Detroit Tigers

Javier Baez - came alive in Game 4 with a huge, multi-RBI night; his hands and swing decisions swing innings for Detroit.

Riley Greene - the big homer in Game 4 showed he can break through; Greene’s power is the biggest clean-up threat.

Ad

Spencer Torkelson - the run-producer in the middle of the order; if he’s seeing strikes, Detroit will threaten to score in bunches.

Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodriguez - the engine of Seattle’s offense; his extra-base ability and clutch RBI history this postseason make him the matchup to stop.

Cal Raleigh - a massive power threat from the catcher spot; Raleigh’s homers change close games with one swing.

Randy Arozarena - his combination of speed, clutch hitting, and aggressive baserunning gives the Mariners an X-factor presence in elimination games.

Ad

Injury Report

Seattle Mariners:

  • Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee)
  • Bryan Woo: Out (pectoral)
  • Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (knee)
  • Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (Achilles)

Detroit Tigers:

  • Sawyer Gipson-Long: Out (neck)
  • Matt Vierling: Out (oblique)
  • Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm)
  • Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip)
  • Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip)
  • Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Ad

Current odds

  • Run Line: Tigers −1.5 (+143) / Mariners +1.5 (−175)
  • Total: Over 6 (−101) / Under 6 (−120)
  • Moneyline: Tigers −138 / Mariners +113

Best Bets & Predictions

  1. Tigers Moneyline (−138)
  2. Under 6 (−120)
  3. Mariners +1.5 (−175)

Final score prediction: Tigers 3, Mariners 2

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications