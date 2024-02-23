Austin Nola Update: Veteran catcher to sign with the Royals on one-year deal

According to an MLB report by Anne Rogers, the Kansas City Royals and catcher Austin Nola agreed a one-year contract on Thursday. Earlier, after the Brewers had released the catcher on Thursday, the Royals wasted no time to bolster their catching depth.

The deal is pending physicals, following which the Royals will likely place Kris Bubic on the 60-day injured list to make room. The Brewers have a crowded catching depth, and Nola didn't have much headstart to replace William Contreras as the regular starter. The addition of Gary Sanchez this week is a testament to that.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nola didn't have a great at-bat last year, slashing only .146/.260/.192 in 52 games with the Padres. However, for the Royals, he could be a good backup catcher behind Salvador Perez.

As far as contracts are concerned, the financial terms have not yet been reported. Austin Nola has four years and 45 days of playing in the MLB. Once the five-year threshold is crossed, players can refuse additional minor league assignments, allowing Nola to refuse such assignments when he crosses the threshold.

Via arbitration, Nola could be retained by the Royals for the 2025 season.

How does Austin Nola help with the catching depth of the Royals?

The Royals have Perez and Freddy Fermin on their 40-man roster. Fermin had a good 2023 season, which could allow him to hold the backup job.

With one minor league option available, the Royals could send Nola to AAA Omaha if needed. It will be interesting to see if all three catchers make the 26-man roster.

Moreover, the Royals don't have other options on their 40-man roster. Logan Porter, Tyler Cropley, Sandy Leon and Rodolfo Duran are in training camp as non-roster invitees, as are prospects Carter Jensen and Luca Tresh, who will play in the minor leagues this year.

With not many options available, Austin Nola could contend for the #2 or #3 option for the Royals in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.