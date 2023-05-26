Austin Riley Contract: Breaking down Atlanta Braves star's salary details in 2023

For the red-hot Atlanta Braves, third baseman Austin Riley has been an important part of their winning recipe.

The Mississippi native followed up a breakout 2021 season with a massive 2022 campaign. He hit .273/.349/.528 with 38 home runs and 93 RBIs, additionally, Austin Riley led the MLB in total bases with 325 of them.

During the stupendous year, the Braves moved to lock down Riley on a long-term basis. Until that point, Riley was still under a 1-year deal that paid him a paltry $3.95 million for the 2022 season.

On August 1 2022, the Atlanta Braves, who wanted to waste no time, inked Riley to a massive ten-year deal worth $212 million. The contract was the largest in Braves history by a significant margin.

"Austin Riley signs a 10-year, $212 million contract with the @Braves" - Fox Sports: MLB

Under the terms of the deal, Riley will make $15 million for the 2023 season, and $21 million for the 2024 season. From 2025 until 2032, Austin Riley will make a flat salary of $22 million.

As part of the deal, Riley also earmarked $2.12 million of his salary to go towards the Atlanta Braves foundation. In 2033, the team has a club option pertaining to whether or not they want to keep Riley around. If the club option is activated, Riley will make an additional $20 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2034.

Widely seen as one of the most dynamic hitters in the National League, Riley is hitting .264/.338/.456 with 9 home runs and 26 RBIs in 50 games for the Braves this season.

*real stat AUSTIN RILEY WITH OVER 900 FEET WORTH OF HOMERS TONIGHT**real stat https://t.co/7NhP3n9aaR

Thanks in part to Riley, the Braves are currently 5.5 games ahead of the second-place New York Mets in the NL East, They are currently in the City of Brotherly Love for an important weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies, another key divisional rival.

Austin Riley has a lot to live up to for the Braves

Although recent signings have skyrocketed in value, $212 million is not a number that can easily be looked over. For the Braves, they know that if Riley is healthy he will be producing at the expected rate. Still only 26 years old, Riley has the opportunity to have the same impact on the Braves franchise that Freddie Freeman did about a decade ago.

