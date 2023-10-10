Braves slugger Austin Riley reacted following his impressive performance in Truist Park on Monday, playing a key role as the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 in Game 2 of the NDLS.

With his game-winning two-run home run off Jeff Hoffman over the left-field wall, Riley changed the dynamic of the series. In the best-of-five series, the Braves are now 2-0 down ahead of a trip to Philadelphia as they stare an early elimination.

Riley, meanwhile, said that his only goal was to maintain contact with the fastball for as long as possible, which he was able to achieve:

"Just being on the fastball, not trying to do too much," Riley said. "I felt like I was fighting myself all night to try to put the barrel on the ball, and I was able to stay back just long enough."

Austin Riley's baseball career with Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley was chosen by the Braves in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. His first career grand slam in 2019 marked his seventh home run in 14 games, increasing his RBI total to twenty. He played just 15 games in May 2019 but still won the NL Rookie of the Month Award.

Riley's first walk-off hit of his professional career helped the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in Game 1 of the NLCS in 2021. After the Braves won the 2021 World Series, Riley received his first World Series ring and the Silver Slugger Awards.

In the 2022 season, Riley became eligible for salary arbitration and received a $3.95 million payout. Riley then won the Player of the Week recognition for the first time.

Austin Riley got a 10-year deal for $212 million, the highest in franchise history, according to the Braves.

He received his second consecutive nomination as a reserve infielder for the National League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game during the 2023 season.