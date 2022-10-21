“Babe here, send up a case o’ Scotch, case o’ rye, and fill the bathtub with beer” - The Bambino's notorious boozing habits and how they might have caused the premature death of the greatest Yankee ever

Babe Ruth is one of America’s greatest sporting icons. His career in Major League Baseball (MLB) spanned 22 seasons, from 1914 through 1935. He broke all sorts of batting records during his illustrious career.

Many consider him to be the greatest player in baseball history. He won seven World Series titles, hit 714 home runs and accumulated an MLB-record 1.164 OPS.

While great success followed him on the field, Babe Ruth’s insatiable appetite for food, alcohol, and sex knew no bounds. He would indulge in all three quite regularly when not playing baseball.

Joe Duggan told Ruth’s biographer Karl Waggenheim that, when they were on the road, ‘Ruth had a bootlegger in every town'. “Babe here, send up a case o’ Scotch, case o’ rye, and fill the bathtub with beer.”’

Ruth picked up these habits as a child. He began drinking beer and chewing tobacco before his teens. He was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) after being sent to a reformatory at a very young age.

He was told to focus all of his energy into baseball. It was here where he discovered that he was one talented dude. He played in Baltimore before starting his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox in 1914. He won three World Series titles with the Red Sox in 1915, 1916 and 1918.

It was here that his career trajectory really took off!

Babe Ruth initially gained fame as a pitcher

Babe Ruth signed his first contract with minor league team Baltimore Orioles in 1914. He was sold to the Boston Red Sox for a reported price of $25,000 later that year on July 4. He officially reported to the team on July 11.

Ruth began his professional career as a pitcher. He posted a 94-46 reecord, and 2.28 ERA over 1221.1 innings pitched in his major league career.

Babe Ruth pitched for six seasons (1914-1919) with the Red Sox. He had built a reputation as a solid pitcher in the league by 1916. He also hit home runs, a talent not common in the league during the pre-1920 era.

Babe pitched in two World Series with the Red Sox. It was after this period that he transitioned into a full-time hitter. The rest is history!

