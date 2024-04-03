“Back to back ROTY incoming” – Diamondbacks fans fired up after Blaze Alexander hits first career home run against Yankees

The Arizona Diamondbacks have quickly become one of the top teams in the MLB thanks to the contributions of a number of their young stars in recent years. Now, it appears that the club has yet another budding young player looking to make an impact at the major league level. He did just that on Wednesday, slugging the first home run of his MLB career.

Rookie infielder Blaze Alexander may not be a household name, yet the 24-year-old from Bradenton, Florida has continued to shine for the Diamondbacks. Prior to Wednesday's action, the young infielder had appeared in three of Arizona's six games so far this year, posting an impressive .400 batting average with a pair of RBIs and a stolen base.

The young shortstops' contributions to the club have not gone unnoticed as a number of satisfied fans took to social media to praise the 24-year-old. A large chunk of these supporters are impressed with what they have seen so far from the former 11th-round draft pick.

Some of the more excited fans have declared that Blaze Alexander could become the next Arizona player to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Last season, superstar outfielder Corbin Carroll was awarded with the honor, something that Alexander will undoubtedly be looking to repeat.

It remains to be seen how much action Blaze Alexander will be given this season given the depth of Arizona's roster. That being said, if he can continue his red-hot run at the plate, he could certainly carve out a more regular role. The future is bright for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

An unfortunate injury to Alek Thomas could lead to a deeper run with the Diamondbacks for Blaze Alexander

While there will undoubtedly be some questions surrounding Alexander's role and playing time moving forward, there may be a vacancy for the foreseeable future. Although Alexander is an infielder by trade, the club is currently set to be without promising outfielder Alek Thomas for the foreseeable future.

The young outfielder was placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain and currently remains without a clear timetable. While Blaze Alexander plays in the infield, Thomas' absence from the batting lineup could lead to an expanded opportunity to prove himself.

