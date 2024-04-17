"Back to back" - Ryan O'Hearn's wife Hannah celebrates as husband blasts solo home run, continuing hot streak for Orioles

Ryan O'Hearn's wife, Hannah Moreland O'Hearn, took to Instagram to post a story about her husband's amazing run in the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.

She captioned the story as:

"Back to back"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from Hannah Moreland O'Hearn's story on Instagram

Baltimore Orioles DH/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn met his wife Hannah Moreland when he was still playing with the Kansas City Royals.

O'Hearn proposed to Moreland on Oct. 14, 2022, and the duo got married in a beautiful affair in front of friends and family members at La Casa Toscana, Fort Myers, Florida.

Ryan O'Hearn was traded to the Orioles in 2023. Despite impressing in the 2023 spring training, he was sent to play with the Norfolk Tides, Baltimore's triple-A affiliates in the minor league. A month later, he was called back to the major league roster after impressing in the minor leagues.

Since then, he has been an integral figure and has recently been on a hot streak of home runs at Camden Yards. He has gone back-to-back games hitting a bomb as a designated hitter for the Orioles.

O'Hearn was selected in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB draft and made his debut in the big leagues with the Kansas City Royals in 2018.

Ryan O'Hearn extends home run streak to three games with the Orioles

Ryan O'Hearn played at the DH spot for the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday and Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins, respectively. While the Orioles won both contests, O'Hearn smashed a home run in both games.

Heading into game 2 of the series against the Twins at Camden Yards, not many would have expected Ryan O'Hearn to go yard once again.

However, he cleared the fences in his Tuesday outing as well. Ryan hit a solo bomb as Baltimore won the contest 11-3, winning the three-game series against Minnesota.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback