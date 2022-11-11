The San Diego Padres have reached an agreement with relief pitcher Robert Suarez on a long-term deal. The deal lasts for five years and is worth $46 million. He has an opt-out clause after three years.

Coming from the NPB league in Japan, Suarez proved to be an effective late-inning pitcher. He was the set-up man for Padres closer Josh Hader. Bringing him back on a multi-year deal is huge for San Diego.

He had a 2.27 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP last season. Suarez had a great first year in the MLB. He proved himself to be a quality arm on a continuing team.

San Diego Padres fans couldn't be happier with the signing. They thought Suarez was rock-solid coming out of the bullpen this year.

"Back like he's never left," said Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove.

"Lol $9.2 millions a year feels like a steal," one fan claimed.

Fans think the team got a deal. $9.2 million a year isn't much for a proven high-leverage bullpen arm. Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendricks makes $18 million a year.

San Diego Padres fans have complete faith that Suarez will be a key part of their bullpen. Suarez and Josh Hader in the eighth and ninth innings will be a tough duo for batters to face.

The San Diego Padres have some decisions to make this offseason

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 4

The San Diego Padres now have nine players who have become free agents for the 2023 season since Suarez's signing. Jurickson Profar, Mike Clevinger, and Sean Manea are among some of the top players the Padres may be without.

Profar proved to be a big help for the Padres. He was the leadoff hitter for the team and had a great glove in the outfield. He gave the Padres hope when they learned their superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. would be suspended for the season.

San Diego will likely try to re-sign Profar, but only for the right price. His playing time will diminish with the return of Tatis Jr.

The two other players who played solid roles for the Padres were Mike Clevinger and Sean Manea. Both struggled at times on the mound. It's not likely that San Diego will chase after either of them.

Given how stacked the free agent market is this year, expect San Diego to make some surprise moves this off-season.

