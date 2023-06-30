Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese sensation playing for the Los Angeles Angels, has taken the baseball world by storm with his exceptional performances.

Regarded as the best player in the game today, Shohei Ohtani's remarkable skills have captured the attention not only of sports fans but also of other renowned figures, including Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

In one of his latest songs with Tainy, Bad Bunny pays homage to Ohtani by including the lyrics:

"Pitching and hitting like Ohtani."

This gesture showcases the Puerto Rican artist's admiration for the Japanese star and his desire to recognize Shohei Ohtani's versatility and greatness as both a pitcher and a hitter.

Shohei Ohtani's extraordinary abilities as a two-way player have set him apart and solidified his status as a dominant force in the game.

Throughout the season, Shohei Ohtani has been delivering a performance to remember, arguably the best of his career so far.

On the mound, he boasts a record of seven victories with an impressive 3.02 ERA.

Simultaneously, at the plate, he has amassed an impressive 97 hits, including 15 doubles, 5 triples, and 29 home runs, with a batting average of .309 for his team.

Shohei Ohtani's Next Move: Evaluating Potential Landing Spots

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels

As Shohei Ohtani's worth continues to rise, several MLB teams are considering signing the Japanese sensation.

While many speculate about a possible move to the New York Yankees, it seems unlikely the Pinstripers will hand Ohtani the mega $500 million contract he is expected to bag following his free agency.

Realistically, there are three primary candidates that are better suited to land Ohtani at this point. One of them is his current team, the Los Angeles Angels.

However, for Shohei Ohtani, the ultimate goal is to win the World Series, and he knows that the Angels need to reinforce their roster to compete consistently against top title contenders.

If the Angels fail to convince Shohei Ohtani of their championship potential, the San Francisco Giants could emerge as an intriguing landing spot.

Despite failed deals for Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa, the Giants have the financial resources to secure Shohei Ohtani's services.

The third option, albeit less ideal, is the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Shohei Ohtani would essentially be jumping ship within the same city, the Dodgers have a strong roster and are perennial contenders for the World Series.

If winning the championship is Shohei Ohtani's priority, the Dodgers provide a promising opportunity.

The New York Mets, backed by billionaire Steve Cohen, remain strong contenders for his signature as well.

