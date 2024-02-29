Baltimore Orioles' baseball operations injects nearly $86,000,000 into Florida economy while creating over 1,000 jobs in 2023

According to the Sarasota County government’s annual economic report, the Baltimore Orioles injected over $72 million into Sarasota County's economy and generated more than 970 jobs between Jul. 1, 2022, and Jun. 30, 2023.

As far as local impact goes, the report says that the club contributed over $86 million to Florida's overall economic impact and generated over 1,000 jobs in the state of Florida.

The analysis covers the impact of the Orioles' spring training games, minor league training facility and various events organized at Ed Smith Stadium and the Buck O’Neil Baseball Complex.

Since 2015, the Orioles have injected $584.5 million into Sarasota County's economy and over $686 million into the state of Florida. The organization has achieved that by promoting local tourism, which includes $1 million per year in marketing through the Orioles Radio Network and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

Since 2010, the Ed Smith Stadium has served as the spring training home of the Orioles, resulting in an attendance of over $1.3 million in Sarasota. Moreover, those who visit Sarasota for games splurged over $19.2 million in the said period in local hotels, restaurants and retail businesses, per the Herald Tribune. On average, the visitors spent $14 million annually.

Orioles won big on the road against Twins

The Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 12-3 at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday as part of their spring training schedule on the road. Dean Kremer took the mound for the Orioles, while Pablo Lopez did so for the Twins.

For the Orioles, third baseman Ramon Urias contributed with one home run and three RBIs. Outfielder Colton Cowser also had one home run and three RBIs.

For the Twins, Jake Rucker, Willie Joe Garry Jr. and Christian Vazquez each had an RBI for the game. Kremer, who pitched 2.0 innings for one run, two hits, one walk and two strikeouts, took the win.

The Orioles next face the Pittsburgh Pirates at their home, Ed Smith Stadium, on Thursday. Last season, they won the AL East and would look to continue the momentum in 2024.

