After years of losing, the Baltimore Orioles have finally given their fanbase some hope. The Orioles turned heads with their surprising play last season. They are gearing up for a big 2023. The Orioles are expecting significant development from Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson in their sophomore seasons.

Rutschman and Henderson had excellent rookie campaigns for the Orioles. They are expected to take the next step in their development. Both players have susperstar potential. If they perform as expected, the Baltimore Orioles could challenge for a playoff spot. The Orioles haven't made the postseason since 2016.

The official MLB Twitter account posted their 2023 projections for Rutschman and Henderson:

Many Orioles fans feel that Rutschman and Henderson will blow by these expectations. However, they would be happy to see them put up similar numbers. It wouldn't be a surprise if both players made the All-Star game. The excitement surrounding the Baltimore Orioles heading into next season is off the charts.

The Orioles play in the vaunted American League East, up against the likes of the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. They will not have an easy path to a postseason berth, but it is not outside the realm of possibility. It would be an incredible underdog story to follow as the MLB season unfolds.

Projections are hard to make for players like Henderson and Rutschman due to their lack of MLB experience. Rutchman played in 113 games last season, while Henderson played in only 34. Playing time will increase for both players, which could have an interesting effect on their play. The baseball season is a marathon, and endurance is critical to sustained success.

The Baltimore Orioles and their fans are in for a fun season in 2023.

Can the Baltimore Orioles make the playoffs in 2023?

Winning the division may not be realistic for the Orioles, but a spot in the Wildcard Round is attainable. The American League is top-heavy. The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will most likely be in a tight race for the best record.

However, these Orioles have a realistic path at recording at least 85 wins on the season. They could be in a tight battle to determine their postseason fate. If they reach the postseason, it will be a resounding success for the franchise.

The Orioles kick off their regular season against the Boston Red Sox on March 30.

