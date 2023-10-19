Baltimore Orioles southpaw Bruce Zimmermann undergoes core muscle surgery, return by 2024 spring training expected

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Bruce Zimmermann has undergone core muscle surgery. The left-hander is expected to return to the mound for 2024 spring training.

The Orioles cruised in the regular season only to fall on their back in the playoffs. They won 101 games in the regular season and won the AL East division, involving heavyweights like Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. However, they were swept by the Texas Rangers in the NLDS round, which ended their 2023 MLB season.

Orioles reporter Nathan Ruiz has updated about the status of left-handed pitcher Bruce Zimmermann, tweeting:

"The Orioles say left-hander Bruce Zimmermann underwent core muscle surgery today. He’s expected to be ready for spring training."

It comes as positive news for the Orioles who see Zimmermann as a key member of their bullpen.

Bruce Zimmermann's MLB career

The Baltimore native went undrafted in 2013 after graduating from Loyola Blakefield.

After his senior year at Mount Olive, where he was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA across 99 innings in 15 starts, Zimmermann was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves assigned him to Danville Braves, where he registered a 3.09 ERA in 11 starts. In 2018, he was named a South Atlantic League All-Star and got promoted to Mississippi Braves.

In Jul. 2018, Zimmermann, along with other assets, was traded to the Baltimore Orioles for Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day. In 25 starts between Rome, Mississippi and Bowie, he recorded an 11-7 record with a 3.21 ERA.

Bruce Zimmermann made his MLB debut and pitched 3.0 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 17, 2020, as a starting pitcher. Over the last few years, he has seen more time in the majors but has been a borderline roster player for the Orioles.

During his MLB career with the Orioles, he has had eight wins and 10 losses, with an ERA of 5.57 and 126 strikeouts over 38 appearances.