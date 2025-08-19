Barry Bonds earns major achievement from Harold & Carole Pump Foundation, links up with Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard at celebrity diner

On Friday, the 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner, hosted by the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation, dedicated a Lifetime Achievement Award to Barry Bonds. The event, held at the Beverly Hilton, was a star-studded gala that helps cancer patients and their families with funds. The charity event raised $2.8 million to support cancer care and research.On Sunday, Bonds shared images from the gala on his social media platform. One image features Bonds wearing a black suit with a white shirt. In another frame, the MLB home run king is with his two daughters; Shikari Bonds is wearing a black sleeveless slit dress, while Aisha Lynn Bonds is wearing a black mid-length dress.Another frame features Sugar Ray Leonard in playful action, posing as if he had punched and knocked out Barry. In another shot, Mike Tyson and Barry Bonds share a handshake while smiling for the camera. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBarry wrote as a caption, &quot;Honored and humbled to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from The Pump Foundation. But the real Lifetime Achievement belongs to my mother. My strength, my example, my everything. This one’s for you, always.&quot;In the last shot, Bonds poses on stage with the Lifetime Achievement Award.“My mother has always been there for us,” Barry Bonds said when accepting the awardHarold And Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner - Source: GettyAt the aforementioned event, when Barry Bonds received the award, he said,“As an honoree, I have a lot of trophies, and I want to present something. The Lifetime Achievement goes to someone more special than me.”Former Giant Bonds said, “My mother has always been there for us—she’s the one who took me to Little League and made me go play baseball. She never asked for anything.“We all got trophies, we all got awards, and my mom never wanted to be in the front seat. So this trophy, mom, has your name on it, and the only person in our family that's been a Lifetime Achievement person is you.”The speech captured the strong bond between mother and son, highlighted how she pushed him in baseball, and his rise as the legendary Barry Bonds. Over his career, he played 22 seasons for the Pirates and Giants with 762 home runs, 1,996 RBIs, and 2,227 runs scored.