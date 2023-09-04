Barry Bonds' late-life reinvention: Exploring the home-run kings tryst with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at 59

Love him or hate him, Barry Bonds was one of the most exciting and dynamic players to ever play in MLB. For fans, it seems nearly impossible not to have a strong opinion of him.

Over the course of his 22 seasons playing in the big leagues, Barry Bonds set a variety of hitting records that hold up today. His 762 home runs hold up as the most ever, as does his single-season home run record of 73.

However, Barry Bonds was also indicted in 2007 after lying to a Grand Jury for his involvement in the BALCO PED scandal. Although the obsruction of justice charges laid against him were eventually dropped, Bonds' drug used was largely to blame for him not reaching the 75% BBWAA vote threshold to gain entry to the Baseball Hall of Fame during his ten seasons of eligibility.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Barry Bonds hits a home run in his San Francisco Giants debut. (April 12th, 1993)" - Baseball's Greatest Moments

Although Bonds played his last MLB game for the 2007 San Francisco Giants, sport remains central to the identity of the 59-year old. He may not be destroying baseballs anymore, but he has found other outlets just the same.

Still a resident of San Francisco, Bonds has taken to Brazilian Jui-Jitsu to keep himself occupied in his retirement. This past June, a video surfaced showing Bonds seems to be taking his current sport just as seriously as his old one.

The video was posted by Evolve Training Center, a San Francisco-based martial arts studio. According to the video in question, Barry Bonds received his blue belt from John "J" Janeiro on June 29, 2023.

Bonds is not the only former MLB player to see martial arts as a viable post-retirement outlet. Jose Canseco, who won the 1988 AL MVP Award as a member of the Oakland Athletics, has also become a big proponent of BJJ in his retirement.

Barry Bonds needs a cathartic passtime

While there will be some who say that Bonds deserves all of the hate that he got, he did indeed get a lot of it. A five-time MVP with the Giants, and twice with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Bonds was indeed one of the strongest players ever, even if his stats were massaged by PED use. At least now, he can use the discipline and stress relieving properties of martial arts to let go of any animous he has towards his detractors.