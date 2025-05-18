Barry Bonds reveals the starting point of his historic MLB career

Former MLB superstar Barry Bonds opened up about the origins of his stellar baseball career. The California native had excelled in baseball ever since his school days. After recording a .467 batting average in his senior year, Bonds went on to attend Arizona State University.

He was eventually selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1985 Major League Baseball Draft with the sixth overall pick and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest players in the sport’s history.

On Saturday, Barry Bonds shared several images from his childhood while tagging San Carlos, California, and wrote:

“It all started right here in San Carlos—playing Little League for the Athletics and Yankees, then moving on to Babe Ruth with the Kiwanis Club. This town shaped so much of who I am, and I’m incredibly honored to be invited back for the San Carlos Centennial Hometown Days Parade.”

“Thank you to the City of San Carlos for this recognition. To be part of this celebration, where it all began, means more than words can express.”

The images featured a young Barry Bonds in baseball jerseys, posing with his teams during his Little League days in San Carlos. Bonds, along with his family, was invited to the San Carlos Centennial Hometown Days Parade and shared some clips from the event.

One video featured several people lined up along the roadside as Barry Bonds rode past in a roofless car, where he was warmly greeted by a young fan. Bonds can be seen riding in a classic red convertible alongside his mother, Pat Bonds, and daughter, Shikari Bonds.

The car was decorated with a sign that read “Barry Bonds & Family,” with a crowd in the background holding U.S. flags and cheering.

Barry Bonds expresses his gratitude as "Barry Bonds Day" is announced

In February, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that Feb. 5, 2025, will be recognized as Barry Bonds Day. Sharing his reaction in a statement, Bonds said:

“I am extremely honored to receive the recognition and proclamation from Mayor Lurie and the City and County of San Francisco. Today is a celebration of not only my 22-year career but of the fans and the community who have supported me and cheered for me over the years. 2/5/25 is a wonderful reminder that I proudly wore number 25 in a city that I love and in front of so many fans whom I call family.”

Barry Bonds started his major league career in 1986 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and last appeared with the San Francisco Giants in 2007. Over his career, he maintained a .298 batting average, hit 762 homers, drove in 1996 RBIs and posted a 1.051 OPS.

