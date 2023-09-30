Barry Bonds was one of those prolific players who will always be remembered in MLB. He has played 22 seasons for two teams, namely the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants. In an interview with R2C2, Bonds admitted that he always kept himself emotionally guarded from his teammates because he saw MLB as business and it wasn't the place where he felt safe to be emotionally vulnerable.

"I wasn’t the best clubhouse guy because it’s a business and I took it as a business."

He also justified his approach towards MLB by saying on-field he could be the person his teammates could rely on but off-field he never opened up because he didn't know how long they would be teammates as players get traded from one team to the other the whole time.

Remembering Barry Bonds' legacy in MLB

Bonds was an outfielder who had broken not one but two MLB records in his career. He not only has a record of a total of 762 home runs in his career (1986-2007) but also had a record of 73 home runs in a single season (2001).

"I just wish I was playin at this time...I held my emotions back at the time"

The MLB phenom, Barry Bonds admitted he had an exceptionally high IQ when it came to baseball. He had always been very observant and he could see things differently than other people. This power of analysis and judgment helped him to be a better player.

"I just had a very high IQ in the game of baseball. I could see things differently. I can see your mistake before you do it."

Barry Bonds has two children from his first marriage with Susann Margreth Branco. After his divorce in 1997, he tied the knot with his second wife Liz Watson in 1998. They share a daughter named Aisha. The couple became legally separated in 2010.