Marcell Ozuna has been one of the hitters for the Atlanta Braves since he joined the team in three years ago. In the shortened season of 2020, he led the NL in home runs and RBIs and was named a Silver Slugger.

However, the outfielder's reputation took a sorry turn in May 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs arrested Ozuna after they witnessed him battering his wife and throwing her against a wall.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Saturday Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Saturday https://t.co/lUuqximOGP

Although the charges were later withdrawn, Marcell Ozuna was handed down a 20-game suspension from the MLB. Although he was let off relatively easy, the Dominican's reputation took a serious hit.

Recently, an Atlanta Braves cartoonist posted an animation of Marcell Ozuna captioned "not all villains wear capes." It did not take long for Meek Phill, a well-known Barstool Sports commentator, to remind fans on Twitter of Ozuna's past indiscretions.

Phill @MeekPhill_ Marty the Hoghead @ATLHogheads Not all villains wear capes. Not all villains wear capes. https://t.co/OTev0R1769 This man choked his wife in front of the cops and was found piss drunk on the highway at 3AM behind the wheel by the way twitter.com/atlhogheads/st… This man choked his wife in front of the cops and was found piss drunk on the highway at 3AM behind the wheel by the way twitter.com/atlhogheads/st…

Unfortunately, the regrettable episode in May 2021 was not Ozuna's last run-in with the law. In August 2022, he was arrested in Norcross, Georgia at 4 am after local police witnessed him swerving in his vehicle. It was later determined that the 31-year old was highly inebriated.

So far in 2023, Ozuna is hitting .222/.315/.492 with 10 home runs and 21 RBIs. Although not the best hitter on his team, Ozuna provides solid secondary power for a team who has been looking unstoppable of late.

The Atlanta Braves now have a record of 31-19, placing them a commanding 5.5 games ahead of the New York Mets in the NL East. The team looks poised to stay on top as they begin a 4-game set against divisional foes, the Philadelphia Phillies, this weekend.

Marcell Ozuna quip is proof that it is hard to fix a reputation

While the Braves star undoubtedly regrets the episode which led to Meek Phill's comments to be made, he knows better than anyone that the past cannot be changed. As we saw with disgraced Los Angeles Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer, charges of this kind can linger for months and years after the fact. For Marcell Ozuna, the main objective should be attempting to win back the trust, and respect of fans league-wide.

