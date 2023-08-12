The New York Yankees are at risk of missing out on the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

It has been an awful year for a team that was considered as one of the favorites for the pennant. Despite re-signing the reigning American League MVP, Aaron Judge, and signing All-Star starting pitcher Carlos Rodon in the offseason, the Yankees have failed to match their 2022 form.

At this point last season, New York was 71-42 and held a commanding 10-game lead in the AL East. This year, it finds itself at the bottom of the division with a 60-56 record.

During a recent episode of the Barstool Baseball Show, White Sox Dave gave his two cents on the current situation at Yankees Stadium:

"The Yankees are cooked. They are not making the playoffs."

Dave may be a Chicago White Sox blogger but he was asking all the right questions. He touched on Carlos Rodon's massive $162 million contract and the difficulties moving forward.

The Yankees currently rank 29th in the league in hits (886), 29th in batting average (.233), 20th in runs (503) and 21st in OPS (.714). It is a significant dropoff from a team that won 99 games last year.

The New York Yankees are languishing in last place in the AL East

The New York Yankees are struggling to find any consistancy this year. Aaron Boone's team has a 60-56 record and are currently 11 game behind the first-placed Baltimore Orioles. They are four games out of the wild card race with just 46 games remaining.

Aaron Judge's stint on the sidelines and the team's injuries have been a major issue for the Yankees. The team, however, started the year with the second-highest payroll in baseball. The team is littered with talent on the offensive and defensive front.

The New York Yankees have a difficult upcoming schedule with the Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. If the Bronx Bombers hope to have any chance of breaking their 14-year World Series drought, they will need to find a winning formula quickly.