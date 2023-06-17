Barstool's Frank 'The Tank' gets into a heated argument with a lady after she calls him fat: "This might be the funniest s**t I've ever watched"

Barstool Sports' Frank 'The Tank' is a huge personality. He's a huge New York Mets fan and has made headlines for his off-the-wall comments, calling out the team or individual player's performances.

Sports fans love that he doesn't have a filter and will say whatever comes to mind. It helped him get his position at the company after gaining a huge following.

A video has recently shown Frank, in his usual style, going off on a lady on the subway. The lady apparently called him fat, sending Frank into a frenzy. She surely had no idea who he was.

"This might be the funniest s**t I've ever watched" - said the Twitter user.

"This might be the funniest s**t I've ever watched" - said the Twitter user.

Frank didn't hold anything back, dishing it to the lady. This may seem like a scary situation for some, but for locals, this is just a normal occurrence on the subway.

This argument had more hand motions than a third base coach giving signs to his hitter. The lady was clearly outnumbered, as Frank had some loyal fans in his corner.

The New York Mets and Frank the Tank are falling apart very quickly…

This is the last person that anybody should try and argue with. Barstool's Frank 'The Tank' will argue with someone until his face turns blue, and he'll be the loudest one in the conversation.

Barstool's Frank 'The Tank' needs the New York Mets to find their groove

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

Barstool's Frank 'The Tank' can't contain his love for the New York Mets. If the team doesn't turn it around soon, there's no telling how he will react.

Going into Saturday, the Mets sit in fourth place in the National League East with a record of 33-36. They are 10.5 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves, which is quite the gap.

Pitching hasn't been all that consistent this season. After signing Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and others, pitching was considered the team's bread and butter. They have a team ERA of 4.64, ranking them 26th in the league.

This team won't go far unless their pitching rotation figures it out. They've gone two consecutive games this month where the pitching staff has given up 12 or more runs. It's tough to win games when you give opposing teams that many runs.

Given how much they have spent recently, the Mets have to see some success this season. The fanbase will come unglued if this is the team that takes the field all season long.

