The New York Mets fell to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night by a score of 4-2. The loss drops their record to 34-39, and they are in fourth place in the National League East.

Given how much hype the team built around themselves in the offseason, this was a team many believed could win the World Series. Their lackluster performance so far has fans on edge.

No fan is more on edge than Bartool's Frank 'The Tank,' one of the most outspoken Mets fans. He's ready to see the front office blow this team up and get ready for next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They have to start evaluating now, and it starts with getting rid of bums," said Frank 'The Tank'.

Frank didn't hold anything back, like usual, when expressing what he wanted to see from the New York Mets. After saying they will never be a .500 team again this season, he said he wants the front office to ship some guys off.

He doesn't see this team making the postseason this year and wants the Mets to start focusing on the future. They're already 13 games behind the Atlanta Braves, and Frank sees that as an impossible gap to overcome.

The New York Mets are falling apart

Cleveland Guardians v New York Mets

Nobody could have expected the New York Mets to come out like this. Their lineup is loaded with talent that has not translated to playing well as a team.

The team was supposed to lean heavily on their starting pitching rotation. Fans were excited to see the rotation dominated by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, but they haven't been all that impressive this season. Kodai Senga, who the team signed in the offseason, has also had his spurts of inconsistency.

It seems that this team can't fully put it together. On days when their pitching staff is doing well, they can't score runs. When the offense can manage some runs, so does their pitching staff.

The Mets have a team ERA of 4.62, ranking them 25th in the league. They also have a team batting average of .241, ranking them 20th in the league. That's not a recipe for success.

Given their commitment to this season, following them around the trade deadline will be interesting. It wouldn't be surprising if they flip some players at the deadline and came out the second half ready to go.

Poll : 0 votes