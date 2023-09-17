Baseball legend Bartolo Colón has officially retired as a New York Met. Fans are celebrating this significant moment, reflecting on his storied career with nostalgia and joy.

Colón bid farewell to his remarkable 21-year career in the Major Leagues, having lent his arm to 11 different teams. Throughout the years, the pitcher has established himself as a beloved figure in baseball pop culture.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans on Twitter.

On May 7, 2023, the Big Sexy returned to his familiar stomping grounds, Citi Field, to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

This marked the seventh anniversary of his legendary home run, which remains etched in the memories of Mets fans.

Bartolo Colón's history with the New York Mets

Baseball fans have flooded in with tributes following Bartolo Colón's retirement announcement. His lively presence on the mound and light-hearted demeanor spread spontaneous joy among spectators.

Colón's off-field antics further endeared him to fans and significantly boosted his popularity.

The Dominican-born pitcher's illustrious career boasts a win-loss record of 247-188. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2004 with the Los Angeles Angels.

However, his most iconic moment came in 2016 during his time with the Mets. At the age of 42, Colón hit his first career homer against the San Diego Padres. This made him the oldest player to achieve their first career home run in MLB history. It was a truly magical moment that forever etched him on the hearts of Mets fans.

Bartolo Colón proved to be a crucial part of the Mets' rotation after joining in 2014. In his three-year stint with the New York Mets, he had a record of 44-34 and an ERA of 3.90.

He played a pivotal role in leading the franchise to the 2015 World Series. It was their first World Series appearance since 2000.