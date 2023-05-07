Bartolo Colon's homer against the San Diego Padres was truly one of the greatest moments in MLB history.

"Happy Bartolo Colón home run day to all who celebrate" - Jomboy Media, Twitter.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Happy Bartolo Colón home run day to all who celebrate Happy Bartolo Colón home run day to all who celebrate https://t.co/L3FUpkoezB

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A pitcher by trade, Colon shocked the world in 2016 when he swung one deep into Petco Park's stands, hitting his only homer in the major leagues.

Aged 42 at the time, the homer not only made Colon the oldest player to hit his first ball over the fence but also left many wondering if they will ever see another homer like it ever again.

A beloved clubhouse figure and adored by everybody around him, the reaction to Colon's homer tells the tale. His New York Mets teammates played an old baseball gag on him — bolting from the underground tunnel and leaving the dugout empty for Colon’s arrival.

Fans flocked to Twitter to reminisce about the legendary homer, and many paid tribute to the retired star.

While comparing him to Shohei Ohtani might seem like a stretch, nobody can argue that Colon has a louder shout at who has the more historic moment.

Albert @albertr_us @JomboyMedia Ohtani will never be this good @JomboyMedia Ohtani will never be this good

National treasure he is! He was truly an icon that will live long in the memory of most ardent baseball fans.

Joshua @JoshuaN31556319 @JomboyMedia This moment is legendary. Colon is a national treasure @JomboyMedia This moment is legendary. Colon is a national treasure

Ryan Rosse @ryanarosse @JomboyMedia Pitchers hitting dingers used to be one of the best things to watch in baseball. @JomboyMedia Pitchers hitting dingers used to be one of the best things to watch in baseball.

Oogie @oogieball @JomboyMedia You can literally see the stadium shake with every plodding clop around the bases. @JomboyMedia You can literally see the stadium shake with every plodding clop around the bases.

John @heres_grover @JomboyMedia This is the greatest moment in Mets history. @JomboyMedia This is the greatest moment in Mets history.

Steven Barclay @RvdCuster @JomboyMedia That's what makes baseball awesome in my opinion. I just love this sport. @JomboyMedia That's what makes baseball awesome in my opinion. I just love this sport.

r3surr3ctm3 @r3surr3ctm3



Bartolo: @JomboyMedia “If you go deep, unlimited hoagie cheesesteaks for life!”Bartolo: @JomboyMedia “If you go deep, unlimited hoagie cheesesteaks for life!”Bartolo:

Jason Hartelius @jasonhartelius @JomboyMedia I was living in LA at the time. Almost went to this game. Decided to go the next day instead. Still mad at myself. I'll never get over it. @JomboyMedia I was living in LA at the time. Almost went to this game. Decided to go the next day instead. Still mad at myself. I'll never get over it.

Bartolo Colon was a four-time MLB All-Star

Bartolo Colon was signed by the Cleveland Indians as an amateur free agent in 1993 and he made his MLB debut in 1997. He played for as many as 11 teams during his playing career, most notably the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves.

A renowned pitcher, Colon most famously became the oldest player to hit his first career home run. He also holds the record for most MLB career wins by a Latin American-born pitcher.

Colón made four All-Star Games, won the American League Cy Young Award once, and also led the league in wins in 2005.

He indicated in August 2022 that he wanted to retire after the 2022–23 Dominican winter season, but only time will tell.

Poll : 0 votes