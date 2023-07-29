Bartolo Colon Career Earnings: Recently retired Mets pitcher's net worth and value, explored

In addition to being a heck of a pitcher, Bartolo Colon was one of the most loveable players in baseball. Over his 21-year career, "Big Sexy" treated fans to more memories than one can count.

Born on 24 May 1973 in the Dominican Republic, Colon worked long days on his family's coffee bean farm. The right-hander later credits those days with helping develop his work ethic.

Colon signed with the Cleveland Indians as an international free agent in 1993 as a 20-year-old. He was given a $30,000 signing bonus, but would not see the inside of the big league clubhouse with the Indians organization until 1997.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"7 years ago today, Bartolo Colon hit the HR heard around the World" - Barstool Sports

In 1997, Colon began making $150,000 per year pitching for the Indians. After he finished the season with a 5.65 ERA, some believed that Colon's time in the MLB was running out.

After brief stints in Montreal and Chicago, Bartolo Colon signed a 4-year, $51 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. In 2005, his second season with the Angels, he posted a league-best 21 wins to win the AL Cy Young Award that season.

However, latent injuries impacted Colon's signing prospects, and he settled for a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox in 2008. After tossing a one-hitter in Triple-A, Colon was promoted to the Sox six days later. He finished the 2008 season with a 4-2 record alongside an ERA of 3.92.

Over the next three seasons, Bartolo Colon played out one-year deals with the White Sox, A's, and Mets, earning $6.9 million between 2009 and 2013. Ahead of the 2014 season, Colon penned a 2-year deal worth $20 million, the biggest contract in his career. In 2015, he bested the Washington Nationals on Opening Day, becoming the third pitcher over 40 years old to strike out 8 or more batters on the first day of the year.

ShitBallPlayersSay @baseballshit



pic.twitter.com/1Ds9tXBcYA Bartolo Colon is really out here dicing kids up

"Bartolo Colon is really out here dicing kids up" - Sh*T baseball players say

After leaving the Mets in 2016, Colon played for the Braves, Twins and Rangers, briefly before retiring from the MLB. In 2020, Colon signed with the Acereros de Monclava of the Mexican League but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was in winter leagues in both Mexico and the DR before finally announcing his retirement in June 2023.

Between 1993 and 2018, Colon earned an estimated $107 million between eleven teams that he played for. Additionally, that sum is brought to about $108.5 million when his post-MLB career earnings are considered.

Bartolo Colon will always be a freak of nature

Although he was no physical specimen, Bartolo Colon's ability to pitch well into his mid-40s is nothing short of exceptional. Regarded as one of the better-hitting pitchers, creatures like Colon are a dying breed, and we are lucky that we got to experience him.