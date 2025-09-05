Bartolo Colon makes hilarious claim about pre-Shohei Ohtani MLB era

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is undoubtedly the face of baseball. From his days as a high school standout in Japan, to being the most dominant player of his generation. This in turn made Ohtani's popularity transcend into pop culture. With that being said, one former cult icon had something to say about Ohtani's popularity in retired Cy Young winning hurler Bartolo Colon.Colon, who was a four-time All-Star and a successful journeyman that appeared for 11 different MLB clubs, jokingly took a swipe at Ohtani's fame. Dubbed as &quot;Big Sexy&quot; during his playing days, Colon brought humor, flavor and personality that earned him the unique moniker for his husky build and the adoration of fans from across the league.&quot;Before Shohei made it global, I made it sexy. #LGM&quot; - Bartolo ColonBoasting a 21-season career, Colon was one of the league's most beloved players that during the latter part of his career, opposition fans would even cheer him on whenever he makes an appearance. To further emphasize his impact and longevity, he became the last ever active baseball player from the Montreal Expos team to play in MLB that disbanded in 2004.Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers swept by Paul Skenes' PiratesIn a surprising turn of events, the reigning champion Dodgers were swept by the Pirates on the road in their three-game series. With the most recent defeat, their record now stand 78-62 with the second-place Padres just two games behind for the top spot.Shohei Ohtani had a particulary rough game in the series closer that ended at 5-3. The NL MVP went hitless in three at-bats with a walk and tallied two strikeouts against NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, who seems to be his Achilles heel. The baseball unicorn is now 2-for-11 with six strikeouts and a .705 against the Pirates ace.Tommy Pham started the scoring in Game 3 with an RBI single in the third that plated Bryan Reynolds. The Pirates then opened up a four-spot in the fifth inning. Reynolds started the barrage with a bases-loaded RBI single that brought home Jared Triolo. Nick Yorke wouold then follow it up with a two-RBI double that drove in Nick Gonzales and Reynolds. Finally, Alexander Canario brought home Andrew McCutchen after forcing a ground out at first.The Dodgers tried to mount a comeback in the ninth inning through Mookie Betts, Andy Pages, and Miguel Rojas. However, it was all for naught as their struggles throughout the series was evident against the Pirates.