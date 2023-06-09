Recently baseball columnist Phil Mushnick slammed MLB analyst John Smoltz for his inept commentary skills and suggested that he and other analysts are making the game 'intolerable.'

According to Mushnick, Saturday’s game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers was ruined owing to John Smoltz’s poor commentary skills.

“The shame of it all is that Smoltz says things worth hearing, considering and applying. But by the third inning, you no longer hear him as he becomes uninvited and certainly unwelcome background noise,” Mushnick wrote in a column for the New York Post.

Mushnick said that Smoltz’s commentary gets intolerable after a point of time, and it becomes hard to sit through games. Despite some of his words being valuable, after a point, it reduces to mere background noise, Mushnick said.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher and current sportscaster Smoltz has been associated with Fox’s telecast ever since 2014. Smoltz has a habit of dissecting every pitch and giving his viewers long lectures.

Despite being one of the leading analysts for Fox, Smoltz always lacks when it comes to baseball analytics. Being a great golfer himself, he has the tendency to mix up the two sports and give his viewers wrong information.

Smoltz might have been a great pitcher and might be an even better golfer now his commentary is not liked by all, as evident from Mushnick's comments.

John Smoltz's journey as a pitcher in MLB

Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson presents to John Smoltz his Hall of Fame Plaque during the Induction Ceremony at National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 26, 2015 in Cooperstown, New York. Smoltz, along with Pedro Martinez,Craig Biggio and Randy Johnson were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Smoltz has played in MLB from 1988 to 2009, serving 21 of his 22 seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

He was an eight-time All-Star performer. He acquired the most victories registered by an NL pitcher since 1972, winning the National League Cy Young Award in 1996 after posting a record of 24-8.

The MLB star was a part of the celebrated trio of starting pitchers of the Atlanta Braves alongside Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine.

John Smoltz put an end to his stint with the Braves after 2008, spending his final season with the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals.

After his baseball career ended, he has been serving as a color commentator and analyst for MLB Network and Fox.

