Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani swatted his 20th home run Monday night, giving him the American League lead. After tossing six strikeouts in his last start on June 9, he is also second in the AL with 102 whiffs.

What's more, he ranks in the top three in all of MLB in both homers hit and strikeouts tossed.

Baseball fans from around the league — and the globe — remain amazed at the achievements that the two-way player is able to accomplish in his sixth major-league season.

Shohei Ohtani has become the rarest of players, an athlete that is able to transcend the sport he plays. Ohtani's accomplishments are truly that of legend as the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player zeroes in on winning his second MVP honor this season after narrowly finishing second to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2022.

It's not just Angels fans that are in awe of Shohei Ohtani. Those that appreciate the game from all over are starstruck at the superstar pitcher-hitter.

Even fans from New York are chiming in with their acclaim. However, compliments from Mets fans must be taken with a raised eyebrow given the team's rumored interest in throwing liquid cash at the prospective free agent this winter.

Shohei Ohtani is still a few days shy of his 29th birthday, meaning that MLB fans should be able to enjoy his tremendous efforts for several years to come.

Ohtani had a historic night against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 3. He joined Babe Ruth — an all-time great that Ohtani is often linked with — as the only MLB players to hit 100 home runs and strike out 500 batters.

Ruth finished his 22-year career by hitting his 714th and final homer as a member of the Boston Braves in 1935. Ruth also had 488 career strikeouts, with all but five coming as a hurler for the Boston Red Sox before he was sold to the New York Yankees and turned into the "Sultan of Swat".

Ohtani has a long way to go to match Ruth in both home runs and strikeouts. However, he is rising to Ruthian levels of popularity as a major-league player. Millions follow his efforts from game to game, not just in North America, but throughout the world.

Shohei Ohtani takes to the hill Thursday night

Ohtani is scheduled to make his next pitching start on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series showdown against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

After defeating Texas in the series opener Monday night, the Angels cut their division deficit to 5.5 games.

