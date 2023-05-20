Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright's son stole the show during his dad's press conference on Thursday night post a monumental effort from the MLB vet who helped guide his team to a 16-8 win over the Dodgers.

The 41-year-old, who's plied his trade in the major leagues since 2005, turned back the clock against the Dodgers, pitching five innings with an ER of just two.

It wasn't his performance on the field, however, that everyone was gushing over. It was instead his son Caleb, who had MLB fans in awe of all his cute child hits during the presser. Drumming the mike and wanting a kiss among other things garnered plenty of laughs and had fans gushing over his cuteness on social media.

MLB fans applauded the heart-warming father and son relationship, with a majority reserving extra praise and attention for the little one.

Adam Wainwright is a three-time MLB All-Star

Picked up by the Atlanta Braves with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2000 amateur draft, Wainwright made his MLB debut on Sept. 11, 2005.

A one-team man all his major league career, Wainwright has only played for the St. Louis Cardinals, almost certainly establishing himself as a club legend.

Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals walk to the dugout after being pulled from the game in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

During his time in the majors, Wainwright has won the coveted World Series title once in 2006, arguably his most prized accolade. He's been voted to three MLB All-Star teams, twice won the Gold Glove Award and the Silver Slugger Award once.

