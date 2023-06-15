Feeling the need to fire up the fanbase, MLB released its list of the top 10 starting pitchers at this point.

As usual, the power rankings served its purpose, as fans from coast to coast howled about why their favorite pitcher was ranked too low, or not at all.

Fans of the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, and Chicago Cubs seemed the only ones who were fine with the list. Fans of the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres? Not so much – but Yankees fans haven't really been pleased since 2009 anyhow.

(MLB x As we get closer to the second half, here are MLB.com 's Top 10 starting pitchers right now.(MLB x @SageUSAmerica As we get closer to the second half, here are MLB.com's Top 10 starting pitchers right now.(MLB x @SageUSAmerica) https://t.co/TNH8qeLp9O

MLB clearly disprespected Yankees staff ace Gerrit Cole – just ask any New Yorker.

Cole, in the midst of another dominant season, leads the majors with 15 starts, 91.2 innings and one complete-game shutout. He is 7-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 1.11 WHIP so far this season, but that's only good enough for 10th place on the rankings.

That's a clear and obvious slight of both Cole and Yankee Nation as a whole, or so Gothamites believe.

When it comes to the biggest slight in the rankings, Padres fans hold up Michael Wacha as a prime example.

Wacha is 7-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 1.06 WHIP this season. His ERA over the past eight starts is 0.91, and he was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for May.

However, May accolades apparently hold no sway on June rankings. Wacha is nowhere to be seen on the top 10 list.

San Diego is having a disappointing season. Maybe MLB has forgotten that the franchise still exists.

Not all MLB fans were kvetching about the rankings. Rays fans were ecstatic to see Shane McClanahan, who is leading the majors with a 10-1 record and 2.18 ERA, atop the list.

Cubs fans were similarly tickled to see Marcus Stroman, 7-4 with a NL-leading 2.42 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, coming in at No. 4.

Nathan Eovaldi at No. 2 and Jon Gray at No. 7 made Rangers fans grinning ear-to-ear. A pair of pitchers who have had their troubles in the past, Eovaldi is 9-2 with a 2.49 ERA, while Gray is 6-2 with a 2.32 ERA.

Yet, for the most part, baseball fans were cheesed off about the power rankings list.

MLB nearing the halfway point of season

Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Texas Rangers

With teams at or nearing the 70th game of their respective seasons, the 2023 season is rapidly nearing the halfway point. So, fear not, there are a few months worth of power rankings to infuriate fans still to come.

