Oakland A's pitching great Vida Blue died at the age of 73. The left-hander was most famously a vital cog in the Oakland Athletics dynasty that won three consecutive World Series championships between 1972 and 1974, playing integral roles in the 73 and 74 finals.
His decorated career spanned over three decades, playing for the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, and two stints with the San Francisco Giants.
"Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend. I remember watching a 19 year old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family" - Dave "Smoke" Stewart, Twitter.
For a long time, Blue held the unique record of being the first of only five pitchers in major league history to start the All-Star Game for both the American League (1971) and the National League (1978). Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Roy Halladay, and Max Scherzer followed suit later.
He always stayed in touch with the game, and was most recently an analyst on the Giants broadcasts.
Baseball fans flocked to social media to pen emotional tributes to the fallen warrior. Fans reminisced about his high leg kick the most and highlighted the gas with which he threw his pitches.
Vida was an idol to many, and it is absolutely no surprise that many young pitchers imitated him.
Vida Blue was a six-time All-Star
Vida Blue, a Louisiana native, was drafted by the Oakland A's and spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with them. He made his major-league debut in July 1969 at age 19.
He was a renowned pitcher bag in the day, especially for his fastballs and cutters. In The Neyer/James Guide to Pitchers, all-time hits leader Pete Rose stated that Blue "threw as hard as anyone" he ever faced.
Blue won the AL Most Valuable Player Award in 1971 and was also a six-time All-Star, three-time World Series Champ, and the AL Cy Young Award. His name will forever be etched in the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame.