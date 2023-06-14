New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was ejected before his first pitch on Tuesday. He was coming out of the bullpen in the seventh inning when the umpire checked his hand for sticky substances.

The umpiring crew determined his hand was too sticky, and they ejected him. Afterwards, Smith stated that an MLB official checked his hand in the tunnel and didn't find anything worthy of an ejection.

Smith was in disbelief when he was ejected. He turned to all four umpires motioning for them to recheck his hand. When they didn't, he turned to his teammates huddled behind him and told them to check his hands.

Smith will receive a 10-game suspension for the ejection. Now, the Mets will have to scramble and find an arm to help them out of the bullpen in Smith's absence.

"The ump show rolls on" - one fan posted.

"I understand it's tough to quantify stickiness, but MLB is a multi billion dollar organization. I'm confident they can come up with a better solution than what's currently happening. This is silly" - another fan posted.

Baseball Reddit wants the league to get a handle on this situation. There's no clear way to measure how sticky someone's hand is. These ejections have been a black eye on the sport this season.

Fans are confused why the umpiring crew didn't ask Drew Smith to wash his hands rather than ejecting him. Other pitchers have been granted the opportunity, so why not him?

New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith's ejection could have been avoided

Drew Smith's ejection on Tuesday was the New York Mets' second ejection of its kind. Max Scherzer was ejected for a sticky substance and received a 10-game suspension earlier in the season.

Scherzer tried appealing his suspension to no avail. The league will likely uphold their decision if Smith was to appeal the suspension.

SNY @SNYtv Drew Smith says he had an MLB official check his hands in the tunnel after his ejection.



He says the official laughed and said there was "nothing there." Drew Smith says he had an MLB official check his hands in the tunnel after his ejection.He says the official laughed and said there was "nothing there." https://t.co/Vc1AfdCxA3

All of this could have been avoided if the league created a better substance for pitchers to use. Given how slick an MLB ball is, rosin alone doesn't cut it.

The league could also fix this problem by creating a tackier baseball. Baseballs from the Nippon Professional League come pre-tacked, making it easier for pitchers to grip.

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the priority, so expect to see more of these ejections as the season plays out.

