“Baseball’s John Wick reporting for duty” - Fans react as Ronald Acuna Jr. embraces a monochromatic style for Braves-Phillies Opening Day

Ronald Acuna Jr. who was ranked as the most stylish player in the league by his peers, recently made another fashion statement ahead of the Atlanta Braves Opening Day fixture against the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB's official Twitter handle shared Acuna's monochromatic outfit. He wore a black highlight with a white long-sleeve T-shirt on the inside. He perfectly complemented the outfit with black sneakers and custom jewelry, with one of them having his jersey number (18) on it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans embraced his fashion sense on Twitter, with one of them even comparing him to John Wick of baseball.

"Baseball’s John Wick reporting for duty," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Total swag!" another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ronald Acuna Jr. wishes to be "Brave for Life."

Reigning 2023 NL MVP, Ronald Acuna Jr., told reporters earlier in a media interaction during spring training that he wishes to retire with the Braves.

“It’s not a secret I want to be a Brave for life,” Acuña said through an interpreter. “I hope I can stay here forever and hopefully we can make that happen soon.”

And even from the Braves' front office perspective, this is a win-win deal. Acuña inked an eight-year, $100 million extension in April 2019. There are still good years left before the Braves decide to bind him to another contract for the rest of his career.

Acuna broke the barrier with a 40-70 (41 home runs and 73 stolen bases) season in 2023, the first one to do so in MLB history.

Manager Brian Snitker is also hopeful about a prospective contract with the Braves' leadoff hitter in the near future.

“That would be great,” Snitker said. “I’m sure that is the hope of all the Braves fans and the organization. It’s a rare talent. You’d love to see him in this uniform and retire and go into the Hall of Fame with this ‘A’ on his cap.”

Despite having a record regular season, Ronald Acuna Jr. couldn't manage to translate it into the postseason, resulting in the Braves being ousted by the Phillies in the NLDS round. The outfielder only went 2-14 in the series. He acknowledged his terrible at-bats in the series but hopes for a good season ahead.

“I played terribly,” Acuña said. “It's not a secret. But it's a new year. It's a new season. So, I’ll just continue to work and to focus on taking this new opportunity to go further and do better this season.”

In the first regular season game, Ronald Acuna Jr. contributed immensely, going 2-4, including an RBI, helping the Braves topple the Phillies 9-3.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.